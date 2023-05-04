Top AEW Star Wants World Title Match at All In: London

AEW ALL IN: London promises to be AEW's most unique event in the company's short history. The Wembley Stadium-based show is already confirmed to be AEW's largest crowd yet, as the 45,000 tickets sold so far is over double AEW's previous attendance record (AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, 20,177 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September 2021). Where the unorthodox nature of AEW ALL IN: London comes in is in the date: August 27th. The show is scheduled to go down just one week before AEW All Out, indicating that AEW will likely build to both events simultaneously.

Regardless of how AEW runs its television leading up to August, one man has his eyes set on the company's top prize come AEW ALL IN: London.

At the end of the day, regardless of who the opponent is, if I could challenge for the AEW World Championship at All In, that's all I'm focused on," Adam Cole told Monopoly Events.

Cole is coming up on two years in AEW. The Panama City Playboy burst on the scene at AEW All Out 2021 and immediately aligned himself with The Elite. This gave him the opportunity to rapidly ascend the card as he would main event AEW Revolution 2022 just six months after his debut, unsuccessfully challenging Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. An injury put him on the shelf for the final six months of 2022, but Cole's early 2023 return has been paved with white-hot momentum.

The AEW World Title is currently in the hands of Maxwell Jacob Friedman, who is entangled in a feud with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin. Even if MJF isn't standing opposite Cole in Wembley, he has a short list of other dream opponents he'd like to meet in the UK.

"When you look at all these possible matchups, I think about me against Jay White could be cool, me against Kenny Omega would be something I'd really like," Cole continued. "One of the best things about AEW is there are so many countless possibilities of these absolutely incredible matches that could happen. In regards to the Wembley show, I don't think I've ever been more excited for a show in my entire life. This will certainly be the biggest show I've ever been involved in."

Cole was under WWE contract during the time of the first ALL IN pay-per-view, but he still had a subtle presence at the event. Girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker DMD, who competed in a four-way bout at ALL IN 2018, came to the ring using Cole's Ring of Honor entrance music.

AEW ALL IN: London goes down on August 27th.