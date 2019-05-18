Watch: Trailer for Becky Lynch ‘WWE 24’ Documentary

One of the WWE’s most anticipated editions of WWE 24 in quite some time will air this Sunday night following the Money In The Bank PPV event on the WWE Network.

This episode in the documentary series focuses on Becky Lynch. From the trailer, we see a heavy focus on Lynch’s entire life and not just the build-up toward main eventing this year’s WrestleMania where she walked away with both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.

WWE has released a trailer for WWE 24: The Man, which can be viewed below.

Lynch is scheduled to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at Money In The Bank, while also defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

WWE 24: The Man is scheduled to run for one hour on Sunday night. The card for WWE Money In The Bank, which immediately precedes the documentary, is as follows:

WWE Universal Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles

Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Finn Bálor vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton

Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon Elias vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

TonyNese (c) vs. AriyaDaivari

Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan (c) vs. The Usos

