Watch: Trailer for Becky Lynch ‘WWE 24’ Documentary

One of the WWE’s most anticipated editions of WWE 24 in quite some time will air this Sunday night following the Money In The Bank PPV event on the WWE Network.
This episode in the documentary series focuses on Becky Lynch. From the trailer, we see a heavy focus on Lynch’s entire life and not just the build-up toward main eventing this year’s WrestleMania where she walked away with both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships.
Videos by ComicBook.com
WWE has released a trailer for WWE 24: The Man, which can be viewed below.
The real story of the real woman behind #TheMan.
‘@BeckyLynchWWE: The Man’ streaming THIS SUNDAY on @WWENetwork immediately following #MITB. #WWE24 pic.twitter.com/cu5nCUkDr2— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019
Lynch is scheduled to defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at Money In The Bank, while also defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.
WWE 24: The Man is scheduled to run for one hour on Sunday night. The card for WWE Money In The Bank, which immediately precedes the documentary, is as follows:
- WWE Universal Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Baron Corbin vs. Ali vs. Finn Bálor vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton
- Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Natalya vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon vs. Carmella
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE United States Championship Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio
- Steel Cage Match
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
- Elias vs. Roman Reigns
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
TonyNese (c) vs. AriyaDaivari
- WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match
Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan (c) vs. The Usos
ComicBook.com will have full coverage of WWE Money In The Bank on Sunday evening.