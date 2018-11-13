Watch Brock Lesnar Destroy Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers on WWE Raw

It’s been a while since Brock Lesnar delivered a devastating beatdown on Monday Night Raw, so “The Beast” decided it was time for another one this week in Kansas City.

Lesnar opened the segment by making his way to the ring with Paul Heyman. The advocate then cut a promo on WWE Champion AJ Styles, the man Lesnar is booked to face on Sunday in a battle between WWE’s current world champions. Heyman said even though Styles came close during their first bout at the 2017 edition of Survivor Series, this year’s event would be no different.

As Heyman wrapped things up, out came Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers. The former WWE Champion reminded the two that a year ago he was booked to face Lesnar, only for Styles to capture the title from him because he was “distracted” by the upcoming match with “The Beast.” He then offered his services to help Lesnar prepare for a rematch with Styles, which Lesnar surprisingly agreed to and welcomed Mahal into the ring.

Mahal then tried to get Lesnar to chant along with him, but the big man had other ideas.

Lesnar then took turns hurling the Singh Brothers across the ring with suplexes.

He then closed things out by hitting Mahal with an F-5 finisher on the floor.

Lesnar’s record-setting first reign as WWE Universal Champion came to an end back in August when he dropped the title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. But while many expected to be off WWE television for the foreseeable future as he prepared for a reported UFC return, Lesnar popped up the following month to interfere in a Hell in a Cell match between Reigns and Lesnar. The three were then booked for a triple threat match at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, but Reigns was forced to relinquish the title in late October due to a leukemia diagnosis.

Strowman and Lesnar faced off in Riyadh for the vacated championship, and the latter won in under three minutes after hitting Strowman with five F-5s. Strowman made a deal with Stephanie McMahon earlier in the evening that if Team Raw wins the five-on-five elimination tag match against Team SmackDown, he would get another title shot against Lesnar.