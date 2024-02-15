Watch: Cody Rhodes Reference on AEW Dynamite Leads to Chants For WWE Star

Before he was winning consecutive Royal Rumbles and headlining back-to-back WrestleManias, Cody Rhodes was an Executive Vice President in All Elite Wrestling. Alongside Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Rhodes was part of the brainchild that launched AEW back in 2019, as it was his ambition and intellect that inspired AEW owner and founder Tony Khan to make his lifelong dream of launching a wrestling promotion into a reality. Rhodes would spend the next three years of his career helping build AEW, contributing as both an in-ring talent as well as a leader, mentor, and executive backstage.

By February 2022, Rhodes was ready to move on. The American Nightmare has cited an undisclosed "personal issue" as to why he decided to leave AEW but has stressed that there is no bad blood between himself and his now-former employer. While AEW does not regularly reference or advertise Rhodes's AEW history today, it does not shy away from it when the time calls.

Darby Allin Praises Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

The Relentless One still has love for his former rival.

During a promo segment on AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin paid a sneaky homage to Cody Rhodes.

"You know when I was homeless and AEW first started, I begged you guys for a job. You saw nothing in me," Allin said to the Young Bucks. "Yet, I had to sit by and watch all your s--t friends get hired. Your little California crew. Thank God at the time there was an EVP here with a sense of brains, and I am not talking about Kenny Omega."

While not directly named, Allin is talking about Rhodes, the fourth AEW Executive Vice President beyond Omega and the Bucks. The Cedar Park crowd responded with "Cody" chants after.

Darby Allin's History With Cody Rhodes

Allin has been transparent before about Rhodes's role in bringing him into AEW.

"At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract," Allin reflected. "I took a loan out. I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up."

Allin would make his AEW debut in a match against Rhodes at AEW Fyter Fest 2019. In a company with an early mission statement of decisive finishes, Allin and Rhodes would battle to a time limit draw, a result that showed audiences exactly how much stock AEW had in the young daredevil. The two would square off in singles action on three more occasions. Allin would finally get a win over Rhodes at AEW Full Gear 2020 when he defeated him for the AEW TNT Championship.