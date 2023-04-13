Sting Name-Drops Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite, Swears Darby Allin Will Win the AEW World Championship

Sting arrived on this week's AEW Dynamite to deliver some words to MJF and wound up namedropping the AEW World Champion's former mentor Cody Rhodes. The show opened with Darby Allin defeating Swerve Strickland, prompting Friedman to walk out and cut a promo on yet another member of The Four Pillars ahead of what's likely a four-way main event at next month's Double or Nothing. The pair reflected on their shared history before Friedman started tearing Allin down for always having "The Icon" in his corner.

This prompted an appearance from the WWE Hall of Famer, who strutted down to the ring to poke fun at Friedman. He mentioned how Max had Rhodes (now in WWE) guiding him through his first year in AEW, then promised Allin would one day be AEW World Champion. Allin had some final words for Max before the champ spat at him and ran away.

Sting spoke with The Ringer late last year and said he already has a vision in mind for how he wants his pro wrestling career to end. He mentioned in the promo on Wednesday that "Showtime is almost over."

"Well, I know Darby is going to be a part of it for sure. I won't have a singles match at this point. Darby will be along with me and I'll be along with him and we can add more to it as far as I'm concerned. But I have a few people [in mind] and I really don't want to say now," Sting said.

"I know my days are numbered, so I'm trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good," he told Sports Illustrated in a separate interview leading up to his six-man tag team match with The Great Muta. "I'm grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That's a memory I'm going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I'm looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan."