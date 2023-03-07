Watch Every New Move in WWE 2K23

It's been a busy week for WWE 2K23, as the game has revealed its full DLC and Season Pass lineup as well as new details on MyGM and the Creation Suite. Now more footage of the game is hitting social media thanks to a recent Community Day, and a new video from Phoenix Nitro brings all of the new moves in WWE 2K23 into one place. The new video shows off each of the new moves available to players in WWE 2K23, including a Basement Springboard Dropkick, a new Bear Hug and Attitude Adjustment, the Cross Rhodes, The Fadeaway, The Hardaway, and more. You can watch it in the video below.

Other moves featured include Kawada Kicks, K360, Manhandle Slam, Million Dollar Lariat, Punchline, Reverse Fireman's Drop, Ridge-Plex, Rock Bottom, Rolling Deathlock, Running Hip Attack, Ripcord Dropkick, Sliding Lariat, and the Snap DDT, though those are just a few of the moves featured in the video.

I'm going through every new move in WWE 2K23 on my channel today! There are a ton of new move animations that I really enjoy this year. That running pounce that I used in the thumbnail is chef's kiss. Thanks to 2K for flying me to community day!



🎥: https://t.co/AeyqljqaF6 pic.twitter.com/0tsRlZ7CwI — Love, Phoenix. (@PhoenixNitro) March 7, 2023

WWE 2K23 has added new moves, new animations, and new Superstars to the roster, as well as new features to returning modes like MyGM. There is also the return of the Creation Suite, which will feature even more items to use in your WWE creations. During a recent press event, WWE 2K23 Creative Director Lynell Jinks said that one of the biggest things they wanted to fix from WWE 2K22 was the gap between created wrestlers and official superstars, and WWE 2K23 hopes to do just that.

"Creation suite, one of my favorite things in the game. We constantly add new things to the game every single year. I would say when it comes to the top two biggest upgrades to this year's creation suite, one will be the fidelity of our superstars. I would say in years past, there was a big gap between the creations that people would make and what was uploaded on Community Creations because of the lack of detail on our models. And that was a big focus for us this year on WWE 2K23, to close that gap and allow users to create content that looks just as good as the WWE superstars that we have full control over," Jinks said.

"And we did that. To me, it's not only just downloading stuff from Community Creations, but seeing it in modes like MyRise and standing next to WWE Superstars, you're like, oh my God, it just makes it feel that much more real," Jinks said. 2K23 will also see the return of Create-An-Entrance, which was removed from WWE 2K22 but is now making a welcome comeback.

"It's exciting to see that come together, and then also the advanced customization to create an entrance, that's a big one. I know we had to take it out of WWE2K22. The reasons were it just was unstable. Those who played 2K20, it crashed, there were memory leaks all over the place, and so we had to rewrite that thing from the ground up. Now that we own this code and we own the systems, we made it even better, even stronger. So yeah, I'm glad to say it's back," Jinks said.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will allow early access starting on March 14th, while the Standard Edition and Cross-Get Edition will release on Friday, March 17th.

