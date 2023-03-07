WWE 2K23 Reveals MyGM and Creation Suite Details, Including New Championships, Create-An-Entrance, and More

Yesterday WWE 2K23 revealed its WWE Superstar lineup for all five season pass DLC packs, and today we've got all the details on the game's MyGM mode and Creation Suite. MyGM mode was one of last year's biggest additions, and this year's additions should make it even better, with new match types and new Championships being key features. Meanwhile, the Creation Suite will include even more items to create with, but the team is also focused on closing the visual gap between official WWE Superstars and fan-created Superstars. Fans will also see the return of advanced customization for Superstar entrances, so there's a lot to break down here. Let's start with MyGM.

MyGM will feature 5 new General Managers to choose from, and that's in addition to the previous 4 from WWE 2K22. The new GMs will be Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, and Mick Foley. There are also two new brands to choose from for your show, including NXT 2.0 and WCW.

(Photo: 2K)

MyGM will also feature secondary Championships this year, something that was universally requested after WWE 2K22's well-received MyGM return. In addition to every brand having a World Championship and a Women's Championship, each brand will also have a secondary Championship. For NXT it will be the North American Championship. For SmackDown it will be the Intercontinental Championship. For Raw, it will be the United States Championship, and for WCW it will be the Hardcore Championship.

WWE 2K22 also added Tag Team Championships to MyGM later in the cycle, and they will make a return to this year's version. Fans will also be happy to know that 2K has added the Women's Tag Team Championships to WWE 2K23. There will also be new match types available to players, with Steel Cage matches and Falls Count Anywhere matches among the new additions.

In WWE 2K22, you could only play MyGM as a limited session, but now you can play through unlimited seasons, with the goal being to get into the Hall of Fame. You can do challenges to win trophies and once you get 10 trophies, you can become a Hall of Fame GM.

On the Creation Suite side, 600 new parts have been added to the mode, and the Create-an-Arena now features dozens of new stage parts and props. Created arenas will also be available online. 2K also addressed a sore spot from last year's mode, saying they wanted to close the gap between created wrestlers and the official WWE Superstars. They increased fidelity on the textures and want them to look just as good as their officially created Superstars.

Fans can also now tinker with advanced customization for WWE Superstar entrances. They can customize each segment, and whether you want to create something new, come up with something from the past, or mimic someone from a different organization, the user has full control over all of it.

WWE 2K23 Creative Director Lynell Jinks also broke down some additions to the Creation Suite and went into detail on how they are closing the gap visually between created superstars and official ones from 2K. He also revealed what led to Create-an-Arena being removed initially and what led to its return.

"Creation suite, one of my favorite things in the game. We constantly add new things to the game every single year. I would say when it comes to the top two biggest upgrades to this year's creation suite, one will be the fidelity of our superstars. I would say in years past, there was a big gap between the creations that people would make and what was uploaded on Community Creations because of the lack of detail on our models. And that was a big focus for us this year on WWE 2K23, to close that gap and allow users to create content that looks just as good as the WWE superstars that we have full control over. And we did that. To me, it's not only just downloading stuff from Community Creations, but seeing it in modes like MyRise and standing next to WWE Superstars, you're like, oh my God, it just makes it feel that much more real," Jinks said.

"It's exciting to see that come together, and then also the advanced customization to create an entrance, that's a big one. I know we had to take it out of WWE2K22. The reasons were it just was unstable. Those who played 2K20, it crashed, there were memory leaks all over the place, and so we had to rewrite that thing from the ground up. Now that we own this code and we own the systems, we made it even better, even stronger. So yeah, I'm glad to say it's back," Jinks said.

"Now that it's back, we're just going to keep making it better and better every single year. And Create-an-Arena features. There are dozens of new parts to put on the stage, better templates to start off with," Jinks said. "I feel like because our Creation Suites are so deep, a lot of people might find it intimidating. So we offer just quick templates for people to go in that are pretty much I would say 80 to 90% there, and they might want to just kind of tweak it a little bit. So those things to me are also taking advantage of all the new parts that we created and have available in our suite."

What do you think of the new additions to MyGM and Creation Suite?