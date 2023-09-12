Watch: Logan Paul, Conor McGregor, John Cena and More Featured in WWE x UFC Merger Hype Package

WWE is officially under new ownership. The global leader in sports-entertainment's sale to Endeavor was finalized on Tuesday morning, beginning a new era for WWE as it merges with Endeavor's other sporting giant, UFC. WWE and UFC will utilize the stock ticker "TKO" on the New York Stock Exchange moving forward. While it has been emphasized by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and UFC President Dana White that the two companies will remain separate entities on-screen, they will share assets from a behind-the-scenes capacity. While there will not be any crossover between the squared circle and the octagon's competitors, there is opportunity to cross-promote events when the time comes.

First WWE x UFC Hype Packages Revealed

(Photo: @arielhelwani)

It's a new era for combat sports.

Following the WWE x UFC's merger announcement at the New York Stock Exchange, the newly-minted "TKO" unveiled the first hype package commercials for the combined companies.

The first package opens with a shot of WWE WrestleMania 35 from April 2019 before highlighting top talent like Becky Lynch, Conor McGregor, Logan Paul, Sean O'Malley, John Cena, Bianca Belair, Jey Uso, Israel Adesanya, and more. The short video closes with a animation of the TKO logo.

Meet TKO Group Holdings, Inc. a premium sports, entertainment, and media company made up of @ufc and @WWE.



Join us in celebrating its listing of $TKO 🔔 pic.twitter.com/ZWEmyWGUCq — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) September 12, 2023

The second hype package is a vertical video that features various shots of WWE, UFC, and news broadcasts announcing the companies' merger. TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, UFC CEO Dana White, and Executive Chairman Vince McMahon are then shown alongside their official titles within the company.

"The UFC and WWE are a global phenomenon," White narrates. "Now we're in a place [where] we can all work together to make sure everybody wins. There isn't anything we can't do. You have the power of the fanbase of the WWE. You have the power of the fanbase of the UFC. We can reach all these people in so many different ways. They're going to do what they do and we're going to do what we do. As much a-- as we're kicking, we haven't even scratched the surface of how big this is going to be."

Another official (better) hype package for ‘TKO’ launching the merger with WWE & UFC. pic.twitter.com/tjOiGZR71z — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 12, 2023

It's worth noting that while White emphasized that "they're going to do what they do," that does not mean there won't be opportunities for UFC fighters to turn to the squared circle when their combat careers are over. Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Ronda Rousey have already made similar leaps and top UFC talent like Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya have already teased stepping inside WWE rings one day.