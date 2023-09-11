Update on WWE Signing One of Its Biggest Stars to a New Long-Term Deal

Reports broke last week that WWE is attempting to sign LA Knight to a new long-term contract. PWInsider reported at the time that the deal with either close to being finalized or already done and would be for up to five years, locking in one of the company's hottest rising stars for years to come. However, Sean Ross Sapp dropped a new report on Fightful Select on Monday indicating Knight hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal quite yet.

According to Sapp's WWE sources, Knight and WWE have been in negotiations and a new five-year deal was offered, but the two sides were "far apart on money." Knight's current contract goes until 2025 so there's no rush on getting a new contract finalized.

The initial report also indicated that Knight's push within the company was being held off until he had signed a new contract, but a separate WWE source denied that idea. Sapp wrote, "Another WWE higher up said that there isn't truth to the idea that LA Knight's push was tied to a new contract, citing that a significant number of wrestlers on the roster have deals coming up next year and are still getting pushes."

Knight is currently in a feud with The Miz and recently teased the idea of a match with John Cena after the 16-time world champion was the special guest referee for Knight's victory over Miz at the Payback pay-per-view. He also interacted with Paul Heyman on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which could open the door for a program between Knight and The Bloodline. Do you think WWE and Knight will be able to agree on a new deal? What's next for him on WWE TV? Let us know in the comments!

WWE Superstar Specatcle 2023 Results

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher (No Contest)

Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & Sami Zaun def. Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer & Sanga)

Natalya def. Zoey Stark

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Shanky

Bron Breakker def. Odyssey Jones

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Natalya

John Cena & Seth Rollins def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

