Watch: The Undertaker Runs Through WWE WrestleMania 40 Crowd After Taking Out The Rock

Taker cameoed in the main event's final moments to chokeslam The Rock.

WWE executed its Avengers: Endgame moment at WWE WrestleMania 40. In the weekend's main event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called upon his stablemates in The Bloodline to overwhelm Cody Rhodes. One by one, stars from both the current roster and yesteryear hit the ring to even the odds. Jey Uso took out his brother Jimmy. John Cena emerged to remove Solo Sikoa. The Undertaker flickered in to chokeslam Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Reigns vs. Rhodes would then play out as a one on one contest, culminating with Rhodes hitting a trifecta of finishers to secure the 1-2-3.

While Jey and Cena hit the ring from the entrance ramp, Undertaker's cameo was executed via his classic lights out, lights on spot.

WWE Rushes The Undertaker Out of WrestleMania

(Photo: WWE)

Arrive. Chokeslam Hollywood's biggest movie star. Leave.

The Undertaker made his return to WWE programming at WWE WrestleMania 40, cameoing in the main event's final moments to take out The Rock. When the lights came back on, Taker was nowhere to be found.

Fan cameras caught Taker's sneaky exit from Lincoln Financial Field, as footage from the crowd showed the Deadman running through floor seating towards the locker room as he was surrounded by WWE security.

GET IN THE RING IN DARK...



CHOKESLAM THE BIGGEST STAR IN HOLLYWOOD...



RUN BACKSTAGE...



WE LOVE YOU UNDERTAKER 😭😂#WrestleMania40 pic.twitter.com/Wm3qDniIr5 — Wrestling World (@TheAckerman01) April 8, 2024

This assist gave way for Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes is the first new titleholder of that particular championship since 2020.

Full WWE WrestleMania 40 results and reactions are live now on ComicBook.com.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 1

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch

Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller win SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz and R-Truth win Raw Tag Team Championships

Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther (c)

Roman Reigns and The Rock def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 2