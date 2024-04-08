WWE WrestleMania 40: Undertaker Shocks Fans With Surprise Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker appeared at WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

By Adam Barnhardt

Between both nights of WrestleMania 40, many new champions were crowned but most importantly, Cody Rhodes was able to finish his story after pinning Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. As many expected, the match was filled with many twists and turns, including plenty of surprise appearances from wrestlers new and old.

Few were as surprising as the arrival of Undertaker, who arrived in the ring to choke slam The Rock and set Rhodes up for his final set of Cross Rhodes finishers. As you might expect from those tuning in, fans around the globe were thrilled to see the Hall of Famer return to the squared circle.

Lots of Memories

Cook Him

Unreal

Then & Now

Ice Bath

Literally Endgame

WrestleMania 40 Results

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 1

  • WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch

  • Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller win SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz and R-Truth win Raw Tag Team Championships

  • Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

  • Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

  • Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther (c)

  • Roman Reigns and The Rock def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 2

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins (c)

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre (c)

  • Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain

  • LA Knight def. AJ Styles

  • WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) def. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

  • WWE Women's Championship: Bayley def. IYO SKY (c)

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns (c)

