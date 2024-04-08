WWE WrestleMania 40: Undertaker Shocks Fans With Surprise Appearance

Between both nights of WrestleMania 40, many new champions were crowned but most importantly, Cody Rhodes was able to finish his story after pinning Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. As many expected, the match was filled with many twists and turns, including plenty of surprise appearances from wrestlers new and old.

Few were as surprising as the arrival of Undertaker, who arrived in the ring to choke slam The Rock and set Rhodes up for his final set of Cross Rhodes finishers. As you might expect from those tuning in, fans around the globe were thrilled to see the Hall of Famer return to the squared circle.

