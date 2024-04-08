WWE WrestleMania 40: Undertaker Shocks Fans With Surprise Appearance
WWE Hall of Famer Undertaker appeared at WrestleMania 40 Night Two.
Between both nights of WrestleMania 40, many new champions were crowned but most importantly, Cody Rhodes was able to finish his story after pinning Roman Reigns to become the new WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. As many expected, the match was filled with many twists and turns, including plenty of surprise appearances from wrestlers new and old.
Few were as surprising as the arrival of Undertaker, who arrived in the ring to choke slam The Rock and set Rhodes up for his final set of Cross Rhodes finishers. As you might expect from those tuning in, fans around the globe were thrilled to see the Hall of Famer return to the squared circle.
UNDERTAKER!!!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zUlo3bItZu— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Lots of Memories
prevnext
The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker definitely brought back a lot of memories 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1jOWx1OUFu— Brand Risk Promotions (@BrandRiskPromo) April 8, 2024
Cook Him
prevnext
UNDERTAKER IS HERE
COOK HIM#WrestlemaniaApril 8, 2024
Unreal
prevnext
John Cena, The Rock and Undertaker really all faced. It unlocked some unreal childhood memories. pic.twitter.com/SvFtHP2Jmf— Janty (@CFC_Janty) April 8, 2024
Then & Now
prevnext
Undertaker chokeslamming The Rock
THEN VS NOW pic.twitter.com/zqxPWibPew— 2000's WWE (@2000s_WWE) April 8, 2024
Ice Bath
prevnext
undertaker said i am good for one (1) choke slam and you better have the ice bath ready pic.twitter.com/aFGOMFSvrV— Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) April 8, 2024
Literally Endgame
prevnext
THE UNDERTAKER IS HERE TOO??? THIS IS LITERALLY AVENGERS ENDGAME.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/WvFIMP8y7m— (🦥) (@deonteddj) April 8, 2024
WrestleMania 40 Results
WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 1
WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Becky Lynch
Ladder Match – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Austin Theory and Grayson Waller win SmackDown Tag Team Championships, The Miz and R-Truth win Raw Tag Team Championships
Rey Mysterio and Andrade def. Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def. Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther (c)
Roman Reigns and The Rock def. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
WWE WrestleMania 40 Card – Night 2
WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins (c)
WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre (c)
Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain
LA Knight def. AJ Styles
WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) def. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Women's Championship: Bayley def. IYO SKY (c)
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns (c)