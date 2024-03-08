Watch Triple H Reveal WWE Hall of Fame Announcement to US Express

The WWE Hall of Fame continues to grow. Earlier this month it was announced that storied promoter and active manager Paul Heyman would be headlining the Class of 2024, an appropriate move with the ceremony taking place in ECW's backyard of Philadelphia. Heyman follows in Class of 2023 headliner Rey Mysterio's footsteps as the latest WWE talent to receive the honor while still being an active member of the roster. Alongside Heyman will be legendary Japanese wrestler Bull Nakano, a multi-time women's champion that conquered promotions like All-Japan Women's Pro Wrestling, CMLL, WWF, and WCW throughout her career.

Triple H Reveals Hall of Fame Announcement to New Inductees

(Photo: WWE)

One of wrestling's royal families is sending more members to hallowed grounds.

As announced on social media, the US Express is joining the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. This tag team comprised of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham competed throughout the 1980s and captured the WWF Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque broke the news to Rotunda and Windham himself, telling the duo on a video call that they would be inducted come April.

"You two were there to start it all," Triple H said. "You two were there in the ring at the very first WrestleMania. That means a lot. It means we wouldn't be where we are today without you guys. I'd like to tell you today that we are going to induct both of you into the WWE Hall of Fame in Philly."

Formed in 1983, the US Express competed in Championship Wrestling From Florida before landing in the World Wrestling Federation in 1984. As Triple H alluded to, Rotunda and Windham competed at WWF WrestleMania I, walking into the inaugural event as WWF World Tag Team Champions.

This will be Windham's second time entering the WWE Hall of Fame, as he was inducted as a member of The Four Horsemen in the Class of 2012.

Rotunda and Windham are members of a historic wrestling pedigree. Windham is the son of Blackjack Mulligan, a WWE Hall of Famer from the Class of 2006. Rotunda married Mulligan's daughter Stephanie, uniting their families. Rotunda has two children that got into the wrestling business, Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt. The late Wyatt's real name, Windham Rotunda, is a combination of the family's two surnames.