WWE and the Rotunda Family Celebrate Bray Wyatt with Special Commemorative Collection

The wrestling world is still grieving for one of the profession's most creative minds in Windham Rotunda, known in WWE as Bray Wyatt, after his sudden passing in August. To honor Rotunda's legacy, the Rotunda family and WWE have launched a commemorative merchandise collection, which features over a dozen new designs themed after Wyatt, The Fiend, Uncle Howdy, and more of his iconic creations. The new collection will honor his legacy and will benefit Rotunda and his wife Joseann 'JoJo' Offerman's four kids Knash, Hyrie, Cadyn, and Kendyl. The collection features shirts, plaques, masks, and more, and you can find the full collection here.

In an interview with Forbes, Windham's father Mike Rotunda spoke about the collection and the impact Windham left on both the wrestling business and wrestling fans. Rotunda is happy that WWE is helping to keep his son's spirit alive.

"I go do some autograph signings here and there and I've had so many people come up to my table supporting Windham with firefly shirts and guys with tattoos on their arms," said Mike Rotunda, a five-time WWE tag team champion and WWE Hall of Famer. "It's pretty cool. This is helpful, what WWE is doing to keep that spirit alive among the WWE Universe which will in turn keep Windham's characters alive in their minds. It's awesome what they're doing."

"Especially for Knash and Hyrie, this is important," Rotunda said. "Kendyl and Cadyn know who their dad is because they're a little older, but you don't remember everything when you're 3 or 4 years old. With the stuff WWE is putting out there, they'll be able to look back and see exactly who their dad was. It's awesome that they're going to get a chance to relive some of their moments that their dad did."

Mike also spoke about what made Windham happiest, and that was always time with his family. "We have a lot of family outings and Windham loved a bunch of kids running around, a bunch of dogs," Rotunda said. "He loved the chaos and the loudness. That was really what made him happy.

"He was the kind of person that would stop for somebody he didn't even know and have a 10-minute conversation with them and make the person feel better about themselves. I've had so many people come up to me and tell me that. That's Windham. He was a very unselfish person and it gave him joy to help people out and to make them feel like they were something. That was his gift," Rotunda said.

