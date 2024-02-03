Dave Bautista Gives Insight Into His WWE Hall of Fame Status (Exclusive)

Dave Bautista is one of WWE's greatest success stories when it comes to bridging the gap between sports entertainment and Hollywood. The wrestler-turned actor began his nineteen year career in 1999 where over the course of it, he'd join the dominating Evolution stable with Triple H, Randy Orton, and Ric Flair. Bautista is a six-time singles world champion and a three-time WWE tag team champion with the likes of Flair, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio. Though his in-ring career is in the rear-view, there is one accolade within WWE that he has yet to obtain.

While speaking to Comicbook.com for Dune: Part Two, Bautista gave his insight on whether he will be in James Gunn's DC Universe or the WWE Hall of Fame first. "I couldn't give you an honest answer to that," Bautista starts. "I think probably, and I'm only going to say this because we've had conversations over the years, it would be the WWE Hall of Fame. I was supposed to go in last year and I was on a film and I just couldn't travel. I was on a film in South Africa. Logistically we just couldn't make it happen."

Batista was previously scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 but the ceremony was pushed back due to the COVID pandemic. The ceremony was rescheduled for 2021 but because he had prior obligations he wasn't able to make it. He said at the time, "By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I'll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible." Last February, Comicbook's own Liam Crowley asked Bautista if he would be a potential headliner for the 2023 class. "I hope so, but I can't say for sure. I can say that I'm trying. I am trying."

After a four year absence from the WWE, Bautista returned at the 2014 men's Royal Rumble for a six months long stint. During that time he reunited with Evolution to face The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) at WWE Extreme Rules 2014. That run ended in another match with The Shield at WWE Payback.

Even though he won the Rumble and it should have been a celebratory moment, it marked the beginning of the end for The Animal. At that point in time, fans were clamoring for Daniel Bryan to win the Rumble and get his WrestleMania moment so Batista's return was largely hijacked by the WWE Universe. Since then he's only returned one other time, a No Holds Barred match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.