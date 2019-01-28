Watch: WWE Cameraman Falls Down During Royal Rumble Pre-Show Match

Sunday’s Royal Rumble event at Chase Field was a night full of memorable moments. But its first match of the evening left just left fans at home laughing.

Raw Tag Team Champion Bobby Roode and Chad Gable were booked to take on the makeshift tag team of Scott Dawson and Rezar. But as the duo made their way down the entrance ramp, one of the cameramen stumbled backwards and fell to ground. Unfortunately for them, the cameraman’s angle was the live feed for the Pre-Show at the time, so fans watching along at home saw everything.

Luckily for the WWE, that turned out to be the last major technical difficulty of the night.

Roode and Gable’s successful title defense was the just the first of many memorable finishes throughout the evening. Before the pre-show was even over Shinsuke Nakamura recaptured the United States Championship from Rusev after tricking the Bulgarian Brute into accidentally running into his wife Lana on the apron, injuring her while leaving him open for a Kinshasa finisher to the side of the head. 205 Live’s Buddy Murphy then closed out the pre-show by retaining the Cruiserweight Championship against Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto.

The main show opened with a SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. After both women tried multiple times to lock in their respective submission finishers, Asuka put Lynch away by transitioning from the Asuka Lock into a modified Last Chancery to force “The Man” to tap out.

The next match saw the final time in the night where a championship changed hands, as The Miz and Shane McMahon pulled off an upset over The Bar to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. McMahon secured the win for his team by hitting Cesaro with a Shooting Star Press.

Ronda Rousey successfully retained the Raw Women’s Championship over Sasha Banks in the following match, which then led to the Women’s Royal Rumble 30-woman match. Lynch managed to insert herself into the match late after Lana was unable to compete (due to the leg injury she suffered earlier in the night) and wound up winning after eliminating Charlotte Flair for the match.

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar both retained their world championships by beating AJ Styles and Finn Balor respectively, though Bryan did need some help from Erick Rowan at the end of the match. The show then closed with Seth Rollins winning the Men’s Royal Rumble by last eliminating Braun Strowman.