Watch: WWE's Sasha Banks' Reaction to Mustard on Watermelon Challenge is Priceless

✖

WWE's Sasha Banks has already braved the world of excessively hot wings courtesy of First We Feast's Hot Ones, but her latest challenge might somehow be even more difficult. Banks took a break from defending the Women's Tag Team Championships with Naomi to stop by First We Feast, but this challenge had nothing to do with chicken. This time Banks had to try the latest TikTok trend, which is eating watermelon after putting mustard on top of it. If it sounds kind of unappealing, you can count Banks in your camp and her reaction to trying it was priceless.

In the video, which you can watch in the post below, Banks is unsure of the mustard and watermelon combination right off the bat, and she starts having serious doubts once she puts the mustard on the watermelon. Even then you can see her a little disgusted, but she's committed and takes a bite.

You can tell she's trying to give it a chance, but her expression changes pretty quickly and it's a no-go. She says it's nasty and disgusting and then says "who thought of this!". Odds are she will not be trying this again anytime soon, and I do not blame her in the least. Seriously, mustard on watermelon? That just sounds...awful.

Over in the world of WWE, Banks recently teamed up with Naomi to defeat Carmella and Queen Zelina to reclaim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, Titles she originally held upon their creation alongside Bayley. During last night's SmackDown Banks and Naomi were confronted by Natalya and Shayna Baszler, who said they wanted the next shot at the Titles since they technically never lost them. No match has been made official yet, but it appears as if they will face off against each other at WrestleMania Backlash, and it will probably be confirmed very soon or on the next episode of SmackDown.

What did you think of the mustard and watermelon challenge? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!