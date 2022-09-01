WOW's Jeanie Buss Expects Women of Wrestling To Find Female John Cena or The Rock

Later this year WOW Women of Wrestling will make its big return to television courtesy of its multi-year deal with ViacomCBS, and though there have been several hurdles along the way, it's almost time for WOW to introduce a host of new stars to wrestling fans. In a new interview with Variety's Strictly Business podcast, WOW co-owner Jeanie Buss was asked why she decided to continue with the project after past reboots, and in her answer, Buss revealed that she fully expects to find the female version of Dwayne The Rock Johnson or John Cena as they refine and expand this launching pad for new stars.

When asked about why she decided to continue with WOW after the past iterations, Buss is confident they've found the right partner this time around to make this a sustainable model for generations to come. "If women listen to that, then there would be no women's sports at all. It's just taking people like me who believe and are willing to invest, as promoters and figuring out a sustainable model. We finally found the right partner in CBS Viacom and we are now launching in September AND we have coverage over 100% of the outlets in the United States. We're overseas and in Australia, we're picking up markets as we go along," Buss said.

"It's one of those things where, if you build it, they will come. We need to put a flag in the ground and now we finally have the right partner that will give us the exposure that we so desperately needed to show that women can draw ratings, that women can be the center stage and be the draw. This was the sustainable model that I feel can last for generations and that this is my investment back into women and athletics," Buss said.

Regarding learning from past versions, Buss said "The product has always been strong, the storytelling, the wrestling, it was just finding the audience and making sure the women were properly trained and finding those stars. I fully expect that we will find the female version of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson or John Cena, that this will be a launching pad for stars that really needed an opportunity to gain attention and gain an audience."

WOW Women of Wrestling will premier on CBS-affiliated networks on September 17th, and you find out even more about the new lineup and the talent behind the show right here.

Are you excited for WOW's return? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful