A First Look at The New WOW Women of Wrestling Roster (Exclusive)

WOW Women of Wrestling is set to make its return this September thanks to a multi-year deal with Paramount Global Distribution Group. But before the action can get underway, the promotion offered ComicBook an exclusive first look at some of the new WOW Superheros that will make up the company's updated roster. You can check out the first look at nine of the wrestlers in the list below, including a champion boxer, an Afghanistan veteran, an Army Drill Sergeant and an anti-bullying crusader. Founded by David McLane and co-owned by Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, WOW Women of Wrestling launched back in 2000 and is now entering its eighth season. Tapings for the upcoming television episodes will continue this Thursday and Friday night at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California. Fans can purchase tickets for those shows here!

Foxxy Fierce (Photo: WOW Women of Wrestling) Official Bio: Rolling in from the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia), Foxxy Fierce strikes a balance between beauty, tenacity, glamor, and strength. Her fierce fabulousness originates from the generations of unstoppable ancestors who came before her. The people in her family pushed through adversity and insurmountable challenges with poise, grace, and not a hair out of place. Walking through the world as a Black woman, Foxxy Fierce frequently encounters people who expect her to be a "certain way." She knows what it feels like for her kindness to be perceived as weakness, and her assertiveness to be perceived as aggression. Today, Foxxy Fierce has come to WOW to show the world that she will not be prejudged or boxed in by the perception of others. Her heart is in helping young girls learn to love, embrace, and unify all aspects of themselves. Foxxy Fierce is not one thing. She is a force of strength, beauty, resilience, and full of magnetic energy. It's time to experience Foxxy Fierce!

Ice Cold (Photo: WOW Women of Wrestling) Official Bio: Hailing from Maine, Ice Cold was born to weather any storm. She is no stranger to subzero temperatures, biting frosts, and ferocious blizzards; in fact, these make her feel alive. As if driven by a nor'easter, Ice Cold swept through the world of athletics, dominating in every sport she tried. She eventually focused her skills on diving and weightlifting, ultimately becoming an NCAA Zone A qualifier in diving, and winning multiple regional and national titles in weightlifting. Despite her successes, Ice Cold has not been immune to the harsh storms of life. After the death of her father and brother, as well as a myriad of other trying events, Ice Cold took matters into her own hands. She left home and headed west, showing life itself that she can never be snowed in. Along her journey, she found herself at the doorstep of WOW, and sticking true to her northern roots, she brought the blizzard with her. Ice Cold joins WOW to prove that life may deliver some bitter blows, but hers are worse. She is constantly growing, learning, and evolving, ready to drag any opponent into her polar vortex and freeze them out. Shiver with fear, Ice Cold is here!

Kandi Krush (Photo: WOW Women of Wrestling) Official Bio: Entering WOW from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Kandi Krush is ready to fight her way to greatness! Don't let her name fool you, Kandi may have a sweet name, but in the ring, there's nothing sweet about her! This boxer now wrestler is as relentless and scrappy as they come. In her younger years, Kandi pushed herself to the limit as she endured grueling training to be an Olympic synchronized swimmer. The abusive coaching and over-training led her to struggle with depression. Kandi made the impossible decision to leave the sport she loved because she knew she deserved more, but without synchronized swimming, she felt lost. Everything changed when boxing found her. Through professional boxing, Kandi found her inner fighter again. For years, she climbed through the ranks of a male-dominated sport and now, Kandi has made her way to WOW to fight for every girl that's been told they're not good enough. With the inspiration of her grandmother, Kandi believes that anyone can be a superhero—they just have to look for the greatness within.

Coach Campanelli (Photo: WOW Women of Wrestling) Official Bio: Coach Campanelli is the best at everything she does. How do we know? Because the Coach said so! Hailing from San Francisco, Coach Campanelli excelled at every sport ever attempted. Softball, soccer, tennis, golf, pickleball, bocce ball, cheese rolling, underwater hockey—you name it, Coach Campanelli played it, and was probably captain of the team! After mastering every sport, she decided to bring her coaching abilities to the WOW Superheroes to teach them how to become true champions. Since arriving at WOW, whether requested or not, Coach Campanelli has inserted her wisdom and coaching acumen. With her red, white, and green tracksuit freshly pressed, laces tied snuggly, and whistle properly polished, Coach Campanelli brings her unsolicited coaching tips to WOW, with a purpose to win…because that's what Coach Campanelli does.

Leia Makoa (Photo: WOW Women of Wrestling) Official Bio: In her homeland of American Samoa, Leia Makoa's childhood days were spent climbing the tallest coconut trees and turning the lush island land into her personal playground. When she was 12 years old, Leia's family came to America in hopes of more opportunity. The reality of America wasn't as shiny as she thought it would be. Leia was bullied for not having nice clothes and barely speaking English. However, her Samoan spirit wouldn't let her give up. Every day, Leia studied the dictionary, becoming fluent in English. Constantly facing adversity due to her immigrant status, Leia turned to sports not only to escape but to thrive. Though her parents didn't always have the money for her to play, her athleticism was undisputable. In fact, Leia made every team that she tried out for. As an adult, Leia fell in love with professional wrestling and her world changed forever. The Samoan spirit in Leia runs deep and she is ready to climb her way to the top of WOW!

Americana (Photo: WOW Women of Wrestling) Official Bio: Americana's earliest inspiration to follow her dreams came from her father, a talented athlete in his own right, whose dreams of MLB success were cut short despite being drafted to the Toronto Blue Jays. Seeing her father's journey was the foundation for Americana's desire to follow her dreams and succeed. As a kid growing up in Buffalo, NY, Americana often had to find ways to entertain herself while her parents ran the bar they owned. She took an interest in fitness, and filled her alone-time doing workouts that she created herself. She left home at 19, determined to excel in the world of professional bodybuilding. After earning her pro card, an unexpected career path emerged: professional wrestling. Americana's journey seemed promising and she progressed quickly, falling in love with wrestling. However, her dreams came to an unexpected halt when she found out she was pregnant. This began the most difficult but rewarding journey of her life: motherhood. As a single mother, Americana had to sacrifice a lot and often struggled to make ends meet. However, after six years away, fate has brought her back to wrestling, and the timing couldn't be better. As Americana debuts with WOW, her number one fan sits ringside and gets to watch his mom become a WOW superhero.

Miami's Sweet Heat — The Carlson Twins (Photo: WOW Women of Wrestling) Official Bio: Lindsey and Laurie Carlson began their journey in a small town in Nebraska. Growing up as high school hoop stars, the twins pursued degrees in occupational therapy at the College of St. Mary's, where both participated on the Flames' basketball team. Knowing they weren't good enough to join the WNBA, Lindsey and Laurie decided to take every penny they had saved to escape the bitter cold of the Midwest and traveled south to the Sunshine State of Florida. Armed with master's degrees in occupational therapy, they stretched their entrepreneurial muscles and opened their own Occupational Therapy Company in Tampa/St. Petersberg. However, dissatisfied with simply succeeding in business, the twins sought out the excitement and energy that college basketball had once provided for them by enrolling in a local wrestling school run by the former WWE stars the Wild Samoans. With their days filled with occupational therapy and nights spent training to become professional wrestlers, the twins reserved their weekends for fun in the magical city of Miami, where they now hail from. Lindsey and Laurie, The Carlson Twins, are Miami's Sweet Heat and they are turning up the temperature at WOW!