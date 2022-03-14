The Undertaker Picks the Winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

The Undertaker sat down with WWE this week ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022. He was asked at one point during the interview how he felt about the upcoming WrestleMania 38 main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, the only two men to ever beat “The Deadman” at WrestleMania. Before being asked who he thought would win the match and unify the WWE and Universal Championships, he looked at what both men have evolved into in recent years.

“Brock has just a completely different aura to him than most talent,” Undertaker said. “Something that I think has to do with his crossover from MMA and then back into the wrestling world. But you know with Brock that you’re about to be in a really physical match. He was able to do things to me physically that most guys haven’t been able to do. He’s just that strong of a guy. He has that different kind of presence.”

“Roman, man, he exudes such confidence,” he added. “When I wrestled Roman, he was on the rise, he was still ascending to where he is now. [He has] much calmer demeanor, but still just tons of energy, tons of charisma. Other than the L’s I took, I really enjoyed working with him. It’s really entertaining to see guys that size be able to move the way they can and be able to do the things that they can. Physical, brutal, especially on Brock’s end. Roman, much more calculated, but again, explosive athleticism, really athletic big man. To have the title that long, it means you’re putting a–es in seats, which is priority one. It’s a testament to his presentation of what he’s doing that it’s working, because if it wasn’t that title reign wouldn’t be nearly as long as it has been. I am really proud of Roman for the work that he’s put in, it’s really a testament to his passion for this business and his desire.”

He then picked Reigns to when the match, though he considered that to be an upset despite Reigns winning his last two encounters with Brock — “It’s a good question, and it’s hard to call. I’m going to go out on a limb, I say Roman, that possibly would be an upset,”