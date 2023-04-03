WrestleMania 39: Bianca Belair Retains Her Raw Women's Championship in Epic Fashion

Bianca Belair showed off an incredible display of power as she retained her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Asuka. "The EST" managed to avoid getting misted by her opponent, but Asuka was able to counter her KOD with an armbar. However, Belair was able to reposition herself, escape the armbar and hoist Asuka back up for the KOD all in one motion. She slammed "The Empress of Tomorrow" down to the canvas for the win.

The win extends her Raw Women's Championship reign. She's the second woman in history to hold the title for at least a full year and she's mere weeks away from breaking Becky Lynch's reign (recognized as 398 days) for the longest single reign with the title.

Bianca Belair is now 3-0 at #WrestleMania after retaining the #WWERAW Women’s championship against Asuka



pic.twitter.com/vYyqA7AkfG — Rami Hanna (@WhoElseButRami) April 3, 2023

On top of her dominant run as champion, Belair is also set to star in WWE's upcoming reality series on Hulu, centered around her and her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. She recently hyped up the show in an interview with ComicBook.

"I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair said . "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous. We're exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit, showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside the ring," she added. "It's exciting times, and we'll see what happens. I see comments of people saying like, 'Oh we ready. We going to watch.' Y'all better watch!"

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night Two Match Order

Brock Lesnar def. Omos

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre

Gunther def. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Asuka

Bianca Belair def. Asuka Edge vs. "Demon" Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One Results