WrestleMania 39: Brock Lesnar Teases His Future With WWE

WWE WrestleMania 39 opened with Brock Lesnar defeating his biggest opponent yet Omos in the opening match for Night 2, and it appears that Brock Lesnar is teasing an uncertain future with WWE. When it was announced that Brock Lesnar would be taking on Omos as the first match of the second evening for WWE WrestleMania 39, fans had been wondering whether it might have even been Lesnar's desire to have an early showcase. Opening up about his potential future with the WWE in an interview Daniel Cormier for ESPN MMA YouTube channel, Lesnar admitted that he's not sure how long that future could be.

When asked about his WWE future, Lesnar had the following to say (as transcribed by F4W Online), "I don't know. I don't know how much more... I don't know how long I'm gonna be around." Even going as far as noting that he previously felt like he was done way back in 2020 during the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, "In 2020, I retired and was gonna be just done. I had my 20 years, COVID hit, my contract was up. I had my first match in Hamel, Minnesota in an empty garage. Here I was 20 years later, fighting Drew McIntyre in front of no people for the WWE Championship. I was like, 'You know what? It's come full circle,' and I was truly done."

(Photo: WWE)

WWE WrestleMania 39: Brock Lesnar's Future With the WWE

Opening up about when Vince McMahon had persuaded him to come back in 2021, Lesnar revealed that he did not want to shave or cut his hair, "I grew my beard out, grew my hair out. And then my birthday came around and the phone rang, and it was Vince. He was like 'What are you doing?' And I was like, 'I'm just chilling.' We didn't even have a game plan. He was at SummerSlam, I said let's do this. I flew down, if we can hash a deal out, I'd love to see you. So I flew down to Vegas, and we're off to the races. I was like, 'I don't want to cut my beard or cut my hair.' And he's like, 'I love it.' So here we are.

As for taking on Omos for WWE WrestleMania 39, Lesnar explained, "I liked this matchup when it was proposed to me, because I just like the David and Goliath. Some people look at me like the Goliath, and just the sheer size difference in this human being. I approach this like it's one of them things where it's me giving back to the business now. Giving back and wanting to intrigue these young men that want to become and do what I've done over the years. The roles have reversed a bit, and I'm enjoying it."

But when it comes to his future with the WWE, Lesnar stated, "I don't know. I don't know how much more... I don't know how long I'm gonna be around." And when asked if another championship run seemed enticing, Lesnar stated, "Of course it does, we all want to be a champion. But at this point in my career, I don't know that I really need it. I would like another opportunity at it if things worked out that way, yeah."

As for Night Two of WrestleMania 39, the card and results so far break down as such:

Brock Lesnar def. Omos

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, and Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor

Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor WWE Raw Women's Championship Match : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

(h/t F4W Online)