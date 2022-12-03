WWE's Bianca Belair Teases What to Expect From New Hulu Show With Montez Ford

The EST of WWE Bianca Belair is currently sitting atop the Raw Women's Division as the Raw Women's Champion, but she's also expanding further into the realm of television with a new show alongside her husband Montez Ford. The new show was recently officially unveiled and will be the first WWE show exclusively on Hulu. Previous shows have been either on USA Network (Miz & Mrs) or Youtube (Corey & Carmella) and now the WWE TV empire will expand to another platform. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak with Belair all about WWE SuperCard season 9 and even some Marvel, and during that conversation, we also asked what she could tease about the new Hulu show.

"I will say that I used to have a little bit of downtime at home, but now I guess I won't have any now. But the icing on the cake is that I get to do it with my husband. It's exciting. I am nervous," Belair said. "Never thought that I would be doing a reality type show, but my husband is full of life, and when I tell people that the person that y'all see in the ring is the person that I get at home. So now, I get to share that with the world."

"I'm excited, but I'm also nervous. We're exposing ourselves and our family and pulling the curtain back a little bit, showing a balance between who we are in the ring but also outside the ring," Belair said. "It's exciting times, and we'll see what happens. I see comments of people saying like, 'Oh we ready. We going to watch.' Y'all better watch!"

We don't have a release date for the show yet, but it is expected to hit sometime next year. WWE also extended its agreement with Hulu for next-day airings for Raw and SmackDown, so Hulu is definitely staying in the WWE business.

Next up for WWE is the Royal Rumble, and there are several options for Belair. Alexa Bliss sticks out as a big possibility, as she's mentioned having her eye on the Title despite helping Belair out recently. They could also move back to Rhea Ripley vs Belair, which was supposed to happen previously but an injury to Ripley changed up the plan. That said, Ripley seems poised to face Becky Lynch, so we'll just have to wait and see.

