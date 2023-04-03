WWE WrestleMania 39: Fans Loved the Brutal Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 is now underway and fans are absolutely the brutal match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Championship! Out of the entire WWE WrestleMania 39 card, there was one major match that fans were looking forward to seeing the most simply because of its potential to be a banger. Not only has Intercontinental Champion Gunther provided stellar matches throughout his dominant reign so far, but many of the better ones have involved Sheamus or Drew McIntyre in some way. Thankfully, the triple threat for the title has absolutely delivered in what fans were hoping for an more.

As promised heading in, Gunther, Drew, and Sheamus delivered a brutal match that saw them not only turn each other's chest into ground beef through tons of chest slaps, but there were several devastating power bombs, leaps and more. It was definitely a match made for the fans at WWE WrestleMania 39, and it made such an impact that the rest of Night Two somehow has to stack up to everything that's happened.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre's triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!