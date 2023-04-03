WWE WrestleMania 39: Fans Loved the Brutal Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match
Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39 is now underway and fans are absolutely the brutal match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Championship! Out of the entire WWE WrestleMania 39 card, there was one major match that fans were looking forward to seeing the most simply because of its potential to be a banger. Not only has Intercontinental Champion Gunther provided stellar matches throughout his dominant reign so far, but many of the better ones have involved Sheamus or Drew McIntyre in some way. Thankfully, the triple threat for the title has absolutely delivered in what fans were hoping for an more.
As promised heading in, Gunther, Drew, and Sheamus delivered a brutal match that saw them not only turn each other's chest into ground beef through tons of chest slaps, but there were several devastating power bombs, leaps and more. It was definitely a match made for the fans at WWE WrestleMania 39, and it made such an impact that the rest of Night Two somehow has to stack up to everything that's happened.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre's triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
Big E Has Spoken!
That may legitimately be my new favorite match. #WrestleMania— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) April 3, 2023
An Instant Classic
WHAT A CLASSIC. WOW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/XlVs4V5jmI— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) April 3, 2023
A Deserving Standing Ovation!
that match was so fucking incredible that micheal, corey, and titus gave them a standing ovation.
WOOOOOOOW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/CDc0TISIQO— pau (@316REIGNS) April 3, 2023
Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat!
Big E backstage somewhere smiling ear to ear 😭😭 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/D86Q1auhqY— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 3, 2023
Speechless
GUNTHER RETAINS THE IC TITLE IN A INCREDIBLE TRIPLE THREAT!
I AM SPEECHLESS! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/nc1U5P0LKq— CrispyWrestling (@DakotaKaiEra) April 3, 2023
Ground Beef!
Sheamus, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre’s chests when this match is over #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/eYShse7eYk— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 3, 2023
10 Stars
THIS MATCH TURNED ME ON OMG, 10 MF STARS 😩#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/iVYsb4EH1M— s̑̈ (@uwublonded) April 3, 2023
10/10
Sheamus, McIntyre, Gunther….. instant classic! 🙌🏾👏🏾 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0GpnSZ2rfu— Brie’s Acting Coach (@BACStratus_) April 3, 2023
MOTY Contender?
MATCH OF THE YEAR CONTENDER. HOLY SHIT GUNTHER,MCINTYRE AND SHEAMUS TAKE A BOW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/f5wO2mCh4I— P H A R A O H ★★★★★ (@ZackSabreSenior) April 3, 2023
Perfection
Gunther Vs Sheamus Vs Drew#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/z4BtNY6oVs— Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) April 3, 2023