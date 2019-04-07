WrestleMania 35: John Cena’s Plans Revealed

John Cena’s WrestleMania 35 plans have been a hot topic in recent months, but no matter the scoop, no one seemed to have a beat on what the 16-time World Champion would be doing on Sunday. However, according to PWInsider, Cena will serve as the Special Guest Referee in Kurt Angle’s Retirement match against Baron Corbin. This runs counter to Angle saying Cena had an actual match to fight just a few days ago, but if PWInsider’s report is true, Cena will be wearing pinstripes.

Cena was instantly attached to Angle whenever the Olympic Gold Medalist announced WrestleMania would be his last bout. However, despite the poetry of Cena sending Angle out, WWE opted for Baron Corbin instead.

Fans have been hoping Cena found his way into the match, and it looks like his first WrestleMania duty will be to call a fair match. But Cena’s WrestleMania contributions may not be finished.

This story is developing…