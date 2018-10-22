WrestleMania 35’s Main Event Still a Mystery Within WWE

WrestleMania 35, marks the first time in four years Roman Reigns’ monopoly of WWE’s brightest stage is actually in jeopardy.

But at the moment, WWE may not have a better option.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans for WrestleMania 35’s main event are still uncertain. Even more, Reigns’ opponent has yet to be determined.

Given the state WWE is in right now, it’s not too surprising April’s mega-show still lacks clarity. This is the first time in four years the Reigns mandate doesn’t seem so necessary. Now that he’s Universal Champion, WWE can take their foot off the gas pedal and truly supercharge another WWE Superstar.

Current expectations have Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair squaring off in what would not only be a history-making event, but also what may actually be WWE executing their best option. Rousey has been nothing short of transcendental for Vince McMahon and Co. and Charlotte Flair is already regarded as the greatest female wrestler of all time. While setting a new precedent with the first-ever female main event cannot be overstated, these two may have already earned that spot based on merit alone.

However, a new rumor bubbled up last week indicating that WWE may be considering Rousey vs. Becky Lynch to WM35. While that could certainly prove to be hollow, it’s still fun to think about.

But if WWE is backing off of Flair and Rousey, that may lessen the chances of an all-women’s main event. Flair vs. Rousey is without question one of WWE’s best bullets, but they may not be ready to use it right now. And if they audible away from that, then the chances of Roman Reigns closing out his fifth-consecutive show take a drastic leap forward.

So what’s going to happen?

WWE is refreshingly muddy right now. For nearly half a decade, we’ve all known that Reigns would main event WrestleMania with a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But now, a standard title defense seems to be in the cards but there is no lead candidate for his opponent.

The Rock’s name is certainly making rounds, and if that is possible, McMahon will happily pause the Women’s Revolution to give the world a match he’s been dreaming of since 2012. But outside of the Samoan Cousin Superbrawl, McMahon’s best options would seemingly be Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, or Dean Ambrose. Strowman we’ve seen many times, McIntyre may not be ready for that stage, Rollins is still Intercontinental Champion, and Ambrose could be tied to Rollins. That basically only leagues Shawn Michaels.

And WWE wouldn’t do that.

Right?