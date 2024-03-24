WWE 2K24: The Best Superstar Community Creations Released So Far

WWE fans have been busy since the launch of WWE 2K24, as the game brought a host of new match types and gameplay additions with its latest entry. It also introduced even more options to use in the Community Creations mode, and that's saying something after seeing what people ended up creating in WWE 2K23. Whether you're looking for more arenas, updated Superstar attires, or wrestlers who aren't in the game or in a different company (like say AEW), you'll likely find what you're looking for in Community Creations. That's why we've collected some of the best creations released so far in one place, and you can check them all out on the next slide.

Regarding the aforementioned outside companies, wrestlers from outside companies like AEW, TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are always some of the most popular downloads, and that isn't changing this year. AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Mariah May, Eddie Kingston, and more are already available and playable in the game courtesy of creators, and the work isn't stopping either, as there are already several promising in-progress creations for recent additions like Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone.

It's not just about outside companies though, as while the roster this year is impressive, it still doesn't include everyone on the current roster, especially in NXT. Several NXT superstars have now found their way into the game though thanks to custom creations, and then there's the world outside of wrestling, which even includes fan-favorite superheroes.

There are also a host of updated arenas for this year's SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, as well as a few AEW arenas (with their updated looks), and that's on top of the custom ones you can find. Even Dynamite's updated look is represented in the game already, and that just happened.

You'll also find a host of alternate attires for the game's lengthy roster of WWE Superstars, and several Superstars already have a massive list of options to choose from. Whether it's a one-time look from a premium live event or just one of several slick gears used on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT, there are a host of different looks to download, especially for Superstars who frequently change their look like Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Cody Rhodes, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan.

You can check out some of the best community creations available now on the next slide, and we'll continue to update this list periodically when more releases are available.