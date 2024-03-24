WWE 2K24: The Best Superstar Community Creations Released So Far
We've collected some of the best superstar, alternate attire, and arena community creations for WWE 2K24 released so far in one place!
WWE fans have been busy since the launch of WWE 2K24, as the game brought a host of new match types and gameplay additions with its latest entry. It also introduced even more options to use in the Community Creations mode, and that's saying something after seeing what people ended up creating in WWE 2K23. Whether you're looking for more arenas, updated Superstar attires, or wrestlers who aren't in the game or in a different company (like say AEW), you'll likely find what you're looking for in Community Creations. That's why we've collected some of the best creations released so far in one place, and you can check them all out on the next slide.
Regarding the aforementioned outside companies, wrestlers from outside companies like AEW, TNA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are always some of the most popular downloads, and that isn't changing this year. AEW stars like Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, Mariah May, Eddie Kingston, and more are already available and playable in the game courtesy of creators, and the work isn't stopping either, as there are already several promising in-progress creations for recent additions like Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone.
It's not just about outside companies though, as while the roster this year is impressive, it still doesn't include everyone on the current roster, especially in NXT. Several NXT superstars have now found their way into the game though thanks to custom creations, and then there's the world outside of wrestling, which even includes fan-favorite superheroes.
There are also a host of updated arenas for this year's SmackDown and Monday Night Raw, as well as a few AEW arenas (with their updated looks), and that's on top of the custom ones you can find. Even Dynamite's updated look is represented in the game already, and that just happened.
You'll also find a host of alternate attires for the game's lengthy roster of WWE Superstars, and several Superstars already have a massive list of options to choose from. Whether it's a one-time look from a premium live event or just one of several slick gears used on Raw, SmackDown, or NXT, there are a host of different looks to download, especially for Superstars who frequently change their look like Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Cody Rhodes, Roxanne Perez, and Liv Morgan.
You can check out some of the best community creations available now on the next slide, and we'll continue to update this list periodically when more releases are available. In the meantime, feel free to send us some of the creations you love, and you can talk all things wrestling and WWE 2K24 with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!
Lash Legend By DivaDadde
Lash Legend, created by @divadadde
available in Community Creations 🖤
Tags: DivaDadde, LashLegend, MetaFour#WWE2K24 @WWEGAMES pic.twitter.com/zK9REe1lHT— Daphne #WWE2K24 (@The_Starstruck) March 8, 2024
AEW's 2024 Arenas By JENA and Defract
AEW 1st pack is available on Community Creations #WWE2K24 as shows & arenas.
Search tags: Jena , Defract , AEW
Collab w @Defract ( I get goosebumps just writing it!)
That’s it. That’s the tweet !— JENA (@Jena_Sting) March 23, 2024
Have fun ! pic.twitter.com/cykT8qBMFv
Izzi Dame and Kiana James By AbsolutionCawzz
@kianajames_wwe and @izzi_wwe are now upload to #WWE2K24 CC 💚🤏🏼— ✮Absolution✮ (@AbsolutionCawzz) March 9, 2024
➩
Tags:
KianaJames
IzziDame
AbsolutionCawzz
➩
Big thank you to @cawsmicangels
For mapping out izzis top for me🤍.
And big thanks to @WolfpacPrinxe_
For whipping up these amazing move sets for me 🙏🏼.
➩#WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/FOeJRmoR4y
Carmelo Hayes Stand & Deliver 23 By GameVolt
Download @Carmelo_WWE's Stand and Deliver 2023 attire now available on #WWE2K24. Search "Gamevolt" to find on Community Creations. pic.twitter.com/Eh9O7ij393— GameVolt (@GameVolt1) March 18, 2024
Liv Morgan's Royal Rumble 24 Gear By 2KAttiresByMe
FIRST POST OF 2K24 ‼️— 2ᴋᴀᴛᴛɪʀᴇꜱʙʏᴍᴇ 🟡 (@2kattiresbyme) March 5, 2024
Superstar: @YaOnlyLivvOnce
Gear: RR’24 ♥️
Hashtag: 2KBYME
Cc: DUH I need those downloads 😭 pic.twitter.com/sAxGNTNtMw
SuperBrawl WCW Arena By Cyborg
Made a custom classic SNES wrestling games themed take on the SuperBrawl WCW PPV. Uploaded the arena to #WWE2K24 Community Creations. Search: #SuperBrawl #WCW #WWF pic.twitter.com/mCEx3VbWOb— Cyborg (@Netherkast) March 9, 2024
Raw and SmackDown 2024 Arenas By @DairyDEO and @HeyPreezy
RAW 2024 and Smackdown 2024 is now uploaded to #WWE2K24 CC‼️
- Much love to @HeyPreezy for Raw Tron and Raw & SD Posts💙
- Uploaded under ARENAS using my 🏷️ TAG: Yandaf
Originally tweeted without credits thats MY BAD 🙏🏾 #WWERaw #SmackDown #WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/FDjw7ji2eh— Rest Easy Windham (@DairyDEO) March 9, 2024
Mariah May By ilostmyostrich
“The Glamour” Mariah May (@MariahMayx) is now available to download in #WWE2K24
🤼♀️Moveset- By me, accurate
🎬Entrance- included
✨Custom Render- Included
There’s 2 versions uploaded, one that requires asuka in showcase mode, and the other doesn’t.
Tags; MARIAH, AEW, MARIAHMAY pic.twitter.com/dI1Pnr5aWB— ilostmyostrich (@ilostmyostrich) March 9, 2024
Eddie Kingston By Defract
Eddie Kingston is available now on Community Creations
Use the search tags:
- Eddie
- Kingston
- Defract
Big thanks to @BigRighteous for the moveset! pic.twitter.com/f7V77YBQmM— Defract (@Defract) March 14, 2024
Bianca Belair Survivor Series 24 By CanjaDeMae
Heyyy! I'm very proud of this attire, Bianca Belair SS'24 at WWE2K24, I hope you like it! 🖤💛— CanjadeMae (@Korobate134) March 18, 2024
Gear: Summer Slam 2023
CC: Yes 🖤💛
Tags: BiancaBelair
CanjaDeMae#WWE2K24 #WWE #WWECREATIONS pic.twitter.com/iOPqBejkpz
Jimmy Uso SmackDown 24 By HEADOFTHETABLE
JIMMY USO SD '24' ATTIRE ON CC NOW!
Tags: JimmyUso, ACKY, HEADOFTHETABLE
Inc. Jimmy uso puffer jacket with updated hoodie
Copy the attire over to in game jimmy. I will upload the custom entrance separately. #WWE2K24 @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/5QacL9maAY— HEADOFTHETABLE (@HEADOFTABLEPO5) March 23, 2024
Samoa Joe By Defract
Samoa Joe is available now on Community Creations for #WWE2K24
🔎 Use the search tags:
- Samoa
- Joe
- Defract
Big thanks to @BigRighteous for the moveset! pic.twitter.com/IGH7moxci3— Defract (@Defract) March 12, 2024
Will Ospreay By Bhangra94877286
.@WillOspreay .@dustinrhodes .@WWEJeVonEvans caws WWE 2K24 uploaded, 1st attire Will all me, 2nd from CCthz .@Tete2k 4 face pic assist, .@HarvAddy .@WolfpacPrinxe_ .@iBudsMoves 4 movesets .@ElementGamesTV .@Smacktalks .@BigChrisSpirito .@kaaalua .@BigRighteous .@RealShawnStylz pic.twitter.com/qeeTlvfFNX— BHANGRA22MAN (@Bhangra94877286) March 15, 2024
Becky Lynch No Mercy 24 By iiconiccal
prevnext
she wasn’t born to be champion, she fought to be champion! @BeckyLynchWWE
☻ becky lynch’s nxt no mercy attire now posted on community creations! ( render included )
☻ search tags — > iiconiccal, beckylynch, nxtnomercy.
alt attire for becky lynch! #WWE2K4 pic.twitter.com/clwjao1nVl— cal (@iiconiccal) March 22, 2024
Dakota Kai SmackDown 3-24 AbsolutionCawzz
🌸🖤Damage CARL🖤🌸— ✮Absolution✮ (@AbsolutionCawzz) March 18, 2024
Superstar: @ImKingKota
Attire: SD 15.03.2024
CC: Yes
➩
Tags:
DakotaKai
AbsolutionCawzz
➩#WWE2K24 #DakotaKai #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1rtKl9vC5f
Roxanne Perez Deadline and NXT By 2KWrestling
Roxanne Perez – Deadline 2023— 2KWrestling (@2kwrestling1) March 16, 2024
Cc: Yes#RoxannePerez #2kwrestling@roxanne_wwe @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/JNuoxP8vU8
Roxanne Perez – June 13, 2023— 2KWrestling (@2kwrestling1) March 15, 2024
Cc: Yes#RoxannePerez #2kwrestling@roxanne_wwe @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/ccHrPAzWLT
Sting 1999 By RebelCaws
Sting 1999 Version 2+Sprite commercial attire now available on #WWE2K24— RebelCaws (@RebelCaws) March 20, 2024
same tags as the last model. #Sprite #WCW #Sting pic.twitter.com/HZ9kUzCJQP
Alexa Bliss Royal Rumble 23 By 2KAttiresByMe
Superstar: @AlexaBliss_WWE— 2ᴋᴀᴛᴛɪʀᴇꜱʙʏᴍᴇ 🟡 (@2kattiresbyme) March 7, 2024
Gear: RR’23
Hashtag: 2KBYME
Cc: Yes
Updated her since 2k couldn’t ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qrucgwpWx3
Timeless Toni Storm By AntronxE
Here ya go
"Timeless" Toni Storm Now Available on Community Creations
TAGS🔍: TONISTORM, AEW, ANTRONXE
Render by @sinzhq #WWE2K24 #AEW pic.twitter.com/gVDWBMAqHm— Tone-E (@AntronxE) March 11, 2024
The Rock Final Boss 24 By GameVolt
Download The Final Boss @TheRock's SmackDown 03.15.2024 attire now available on #WWE2K24. Search "Gamevolt" to find on Community Creations. pic.twitter.com/ffHr7kcFRf— GameVolt (@GameVolt1) March 22, 2024
Marvel Comics Wolverine By RebelCaws
Wolverine is now available on #WWE2K24 this is a comic book costume he’s wearing. I passed on the movie one because there aren’t clear enough references yet and the cosplay ones are inaccurate.— RebelCaws (@RebelCaws) March 19, 2024
Tags are RebelCaws, Logan and Wolverine. Enjoy! #Wolverine #Logan #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/qq9l1F2DrZ
Tiffany Stratton Halloween Havoc and New Year's Evil By 2KWrestling
Tiffany Stratton – Halloween Havoc 2023— 2KWrestling (@2kwrestling1) March 22, 2024
Cc: Yes#TiffanyStratton #2kwrestling@tiffstrattonwwe @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/BABBF8HfsN
Tiffany Stratton – New Year's Evil— 2KWrestling (@2kwrestling1) March 22, 2024
Cc: Yes#TiffanyStratton #2kwrestling@tiffstrattonwwe @WWEgames pic.twitter.com/oUtg2wrW1H
Street Profits and Bobby Lashley Fastlane 23 By GameVolt
Download @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins's Fastlane 2023 attires now available on #WWE2K24. Search "Gamevolt" to find on Community Creations. pic.twitter.com/wGlXL5wf2v— GameVolt (@GameVolt1) March 14, 2024
Download @fightbobby's Fastlane 2023 & SmackDown 03.31.2023 attires now available on #WWE2K24. Search "Gamevolt" to find on Community Creations. pic.twitter.com/vaMdaj1qgS— GameVolt (@GameVolt1) March 14, 2024
HOOK By convergexx
HOOK Is Uploaded to #WWE2K24 Community Creations!
Collab with @Kamillion2k!
Comes with moveset by @iBudsMoves! Renders are uploaded under the same tags!
Tags: HOOK, convergexx, GTEO2K#AEWDynamite #GTEO2K pic.twitter.com/78bzxQDXar— James ✗ Converge (@convergexx) March 12, 2024
Chris Van Vliet By XayPlays2K
Wow, this is awesome! Huge thanks to @XayPlays2K for making me playable in WWE 2K24 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/E3i5PiNcG1— Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) March 6, 2024