WWE 2K24 Review: Standing Tall in the Main Event

WWE 2K23 built upon the solid foundations of WWE 2K22, and now WWE 2K24 has added to those now cemented foundations even further, creating a main event-worthy entry in the process. This year's edition of the game brings in several new mechanics that successfully enhance the already stellar in-ring gameplay, and new additions to MyGM, MyRise, and MyFaction make those modes even richer experiences. 40 Years of WrestleMania is celebrated in grand fashion, and the roster is as up to date and current as it's ever been. Unfortunate bugs and graphics issues do hold it back, and some modes could be even better, but those flaws still can't derail what is an otherwise fantastic experience.

2K24 makes a strong impression immediately with an expansive roster that feels much more current and up-to-date than previous entries. The game's list of legends is quite solid, and the superstars you expect to see from Raw and SmackDown are mostly all accounted for. NXT has also received an upgraded presence in 2K24, with many of the brand's biggest stars fully playable right out of the gate. The DLC has also taken care of many of the more recent additions, with names like CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, and Dragon Lee revealed to be in the mix, making 2K24's roster impressively complete.

(Photo: 2K)

When you get Superstars in the ring, the gameplay picks up right where 2K23 left off, though with some tweaks that make a difference. Stamina still works in the same general way from last year's game, but this year the actual effect of Stamina's impact on the match has been heightened. You will run into moments where your superstar is out of gas, especially when you are playing as some of the powerhouses on the roster, so don't expect to keep spamming strike combos without care. You might get off a punch when your stamina is depleted, and you'll need to actually taunt a bit to get a boost. It does make the match feel more authentic, and feeds the back-and-forth momentum shifts you see in an actual wrestling match. Again, this isn't a new feature, but it feels like it was tweaked and given more impact this time around.

(Photo: 2K)

Other additions to the in-ring component range from welcome additions to match authenticity to almost game changing, but it was surprising to find out which changes landed in those respective categories. One smaller change is the Trading Blows mini-game, which pops up at various times and tasks the player with tapping the button in the right zone to land the next punch, bringing those strike exchanges from real life to the virtual ring. If you miss them all the other player gains control of the situation and it can help turn the tide of momentum, so it doesn't show up in every match, it is fun and notable when it does.

Another upgrade to matches is the creation of Super Finishers. Super Finishers can be pulled off by burning all three Finisher bars at once, and when it's done you get an even more powerful version of your Finisher. Aside from the upgraded visual effect that accompanies it, you also get the advantage of the opponent being unable to kick out of the move. While you have to be patient, it is worth it in the right scenarios, and gives you another element to consider when going for a finisher or pin.

Honestly though the biggest in-ring change is the ability to throw weapons, and while you might scoff initially, the impact is massive. First off it's just pure joy to throw a chair or a kendo stick at someone across the ring, which can cause them to hit the mat. Then there's the strategic aspect, as this ability can be invaluable in a Triple Threat, Fatal 4-Way, or Ladder Match scenario, helping to keep others at a distance or keep them knocked down to deal with someone or something else.

Moving to some of the other modes, the 40 Years of WrestleMania Showcase delivers a strong offering this year, with 21 matches that look to showcase some unforgettable moments in WWE history. While there will be endless debate about which matches are included and which aren't, the matches themselves are fun and have been streamlined to be less restrictive on what you need to accomplish to complete them. I also appreciated the inclusion of quite a few matches from recent WrestleManias, and Corey Graves does an exceptional job of building them up and providing key context. There are some omissions obviously, but I enjoyed the overall roster of the ones included.

MyRise brings two brand new stories in Undisputed and Unleashed, once again tasking you with creating a character and moving through a fully voice-acted storyline. 2K23's MyRise offerings were strong, but 2K24's storylines improved upon the previous versions in a major way. From the initial concepts to the character interactions along the way, I was never bored and always invested in JCruz and Grayson's journeys through WWE, and having so many of the top stars doing voice work makes it all feel more immersive. The one big flaw of MyRise is simply how behind it feels graphically to everything else. It's improved immensely over the past few years, don't get me wrong, but compared to the smooth animations realized in the Superstar entrances and in-ring action, there's a visible step down when it comes to all the various storyline scenes that happen outside of the ring. That said, I adored both stories, and MyRise is one of my favorite modes in this year's version.

(Photo: 2K)

Going back to WWE 2K23 for a minute, one of the modes I spent the most time in was MyFaction, and that isn't changing in 2K24. I truly enjoyed my time in MyFaction last time around, as the format made me choose a wider variety of Superstars since you can only use ones you've gained a card for. I discovered so many favorites I might have never messed with before, and that looks to continue in 2K24. The changes to Faction Wars are interesting, as it essentially shifts things to making a long run as opposed to just doing one-off matches against another faction. The rewards are a bit high priced but can be unlocked with the currency you earn in the mode, so for now, that's not been a detriment. Weekly Towers and Live Events bring back the apects of the mode that kept me occupied last time around, and the addition of Persona cards means I can actually bring some superstars I earn in the mode to other modes, which is another welcome addition. Some won't love the increased mingling of MyFaction with the rest of the game, but it's not something I mind, though that will be directly tied to whether you find value in the mode overall.

(Photo: 2K)

Speaking of value, MyGM mode also received some key upgrades, including the addition of Talent Scouts and a reworked free agent system. You have a certain number of Scouts to use now, and the further you try to narrow down your search, the more scouts you'll use for that scouting report. If you really know what you want, you can use them all on one search and get as close as possible, but sometimes a more general search is needed depending on your budget. It's a small change, but it brings more strategy to adding free agents. Still, the biggest improvements to MyGM are just more of everything. You have more Champions you can include, and call-outs can now include Tag Teams as well. There are also more options in Power Cards, more GM Powers available with an increase of GMs to choose from, and more interactions with your Superstars throughout the year.

The creation suite is once again full of options to craft your dream Superstar, and you will have a variety of gears and other items to work with to make that dream creation a reality. Another welcome feature is the inclusion of a save button, which is especially handy if a crash occurs. There are some odd bugs in this year's Creation Suite, including some Superstars having glow in the dark eyes (when you didn't choose them) and issues with creating ring aprons.

(Photo: 2K)

That actually brings me to one of the things holding 2K24 back, which is the presence of small but annoying bugs and graphical glitches that take you out of the experience. I had one crash while playing and odd hiccups, like when I won a match rather quickly and then selected another match and the game sort of fell behind. The screen said it couldn't find my opponent yet, but when I exited and tried again it worked like normal. There are also some graphical flaws that weren't present last year, with clothing moving through legs in Charlotte's entrance or Bianca's braid not looking as if it's actually in her hand. John Cena's Thuganomics chain is another example, as it sits quite far from his body and looks completely static. There will always be certain superstars that look more accurate in likeness than others, so that's par for the course here as well, but it's the odd graphical issues and small bugs that can take you out of an otherwise superb experience more than anything, and there seem to be more here than there were in 2K23.

The good news is those will likely be ironed out relatively quickly, but even with those flaws, WWE 2K24 delivers a WrestleMania-worthy experience, and no wrestling fan should miss out on the fun.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

WWE 2K24 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Review code provided by the publisher