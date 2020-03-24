AJ Styles Blasts The Undertaker’s Twitter Profile, Adds Boneyard Match Stipulation to WrestleMania 36 Match

AJ Styles appeared on this week’s Monday Night Raw alongside Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to deliver another scathing promo directed at his WrestleMania 36 opponent, The Undertaker. Styles poked fun at how Taker was dressed last week, saying that the pants he wore looked like a pair of paternity pants. He then claimed he looked like a goth version of the Tiger King, a reference to the new hit Netflix true crime documentary series. But “The Phenomenal One” was just getting started, as he turned to the Titantron and pulled up Undertaker’s Twitter page, which featured the video of he and Michelle McCool swimming with a tiger for a public service announcement.

The video popped up on social media last week and was mocked by numerous wrestling fans.

Styles then said he doesn’t want to face Mark Calaway at WrestleMania, he wants “The Deadman.” So he added an extra stipulation to their Mania match by making it a Boneyard Match.

Given that WWE confirmed last week that several WrestleMania matches would take place outside the Performance Center, it sounds like Styles/Undertaker will be apart of that list.

As of Monday night, here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card: