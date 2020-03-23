WWE Adds Two More Matches to WrestleMania 36 Card

With WrestleMania 36 just a couple of weeks away and the event's taping reportedly taking place this week, WWE continued to load up the two-night show's card on Monday by announcing another pair of matches. Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley will clash in a battle of Raw's upper-midcarders, while Andrade and Angel Garza will team up to challenge The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships. This announcement all but confirms Andrade will be one of the few champions who won't be defending his title at this year's Mania.

Check out the official WrestleMania card (so far) below. Other matches like Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing bout, Elias vs. King Corbin and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan have all been teased on WWE television but haven't been officially confirmed as of yet.

WWE have added two more matches to #WrestleMania Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley The Street Profits vs Andrade and Angel Garza pic.twitter.com/geMkEPwTd3 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Mckenzieas93) March 23, 2020

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE announced last week that this year's WrestleMania would take place across two nights (April 4-5) and at various locations along with the WWE Performance Center. Because of the coronavirus, there will be no fans in attendance for any of the matches.

Despite the lack of crowd, the show will still go forward with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski as the show's host.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.