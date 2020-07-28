WWE Reportedly Planning Injury Angle With Aleister Black

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw saw a familiar scene as Seth Rollins had another Raw star get his eye driven into the corner of the steel ring steps. Midway through the show Rollins tried to get Dominik Mysterio to join his group once again, and the young man responded by trying to fight both "The Monday Night Messiah" and Murphy. Aleister Black ran down to try and help, but his injured arm wound up slowing him down. Rollins ordered Murphy to drive Black's eye into the step.

There weren't any signs of any eyeball removal like what happened with Rey Mysterio back at Extreme Rules, but it sounds like WWE will be running an injury angle as a result of this attack. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer explained on Monday night that the angle would be used to get Black off television, though he wasn't sure for how long.

"That was the original idea is to do an injury angle with Aleister Black, which is kind of weird when you're low on talent," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

He also mentioned that Rey still hasn't signed a new contract with WWE as of now. Even though he lost the Eye for an Eye match, WWE claimed that doctors could "save" Mysterio's eyeball so that he won't need to wear an eyepatch if and when he returns to television

Contradictory reports have been popping up over the past few weeks regarding whether or not Vince McMahon is a fan of Black's. The former NXT Champion was called up to the Raw roster in February 2019 and primarily teamed with Ricochet for his first few months. He then moved over to SmackDown and started daring wrestlers to come "pick a fight with me," though few actually did. He's been part of the Raw roster since October and spent the majority of 2020 on an undefeated streak. Rollins snapped that last week by handing Black his first singles loss of the year.

Meanwhile, Rollins ruffled some feathers last week when he stated pro wrestling was currently in a golden age — despite the fact that most promotions are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"From coast to coast and sea to sea, I don’t know if there’s ever been this much incredible wrestling going on at one time. Taking nothing away from past generations— they inspired & paved the way— but we’re damn sure keeping up...and then some. #ironsharpensiron #thegoldenage" Rollins wrote.

