Murphy and Seth Rollins Try to Blind Aleister Black on WWE Raw

Weeks after his Eye for an Eye match with Rey Mysterio at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins is at it again. "The Monday Night Messiah" and Murphy cut a promo during this week's Monday Night Raw that brought out Dominik Mysterio in a fruitless attempt to convert him into becoming one of Rollins' disciples. Mysterio refused, resulting in a two-on-one attack. Aleister Black ran out to make the save, but was still suffering from the arm injury the pair gave him last week. Rollins then ordered Murphy to drive Black's eye into the steel ring steps, just like he had done with Rey on two occasions.

After some hesitation, Murphy drove Black's eye into the corner. The pair then tried to do the same to Dominik, but the young man sent the pair running by whacking them with a kendo stick.

Rollins mentioned during the promo that Rey's condition was possibly getting better. WWE reportedly has been working on trying to get the former WWE Champion signed to a new contract and left the door open following the Eye for an Eye Match by saying the doctors "could save the eye."

As of now there's no official word on if he accepted the new offer. Rey has not appeared on WWE television since his loss at Extreme Rules.

