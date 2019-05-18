WWE’s Ali Reveals Xavier Woods Recreated Heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame Scene In Locker Room

WWE superstars are constantly traveling around the globe as part of their job, but somehow they still find a bit of time to check out their favorite movies, especially for something as big as Avengers: Endgame. That definitely goes for WWE superstar Ali, who managed to find an opportunity to check out the 10 years in the making Marvel Studios epic, but when he spoke to ComicBook.com he revealed he didn’t get to catch the entire thing in one go. For those who’ve seen it, you know there’s a pretty important story beat right at the start, but luckily for Ali he had Xavier Woods to fill in the gaps.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to Ali all about SmackDown Live and Money in the Bank, but we also had to ask about Endgame, and Ali had a very memorable story to share about his friend Xavier Woods after he found out that Ali had missed the first 5 minutes of the movie.

“So funny Avenger’s story is that I actually walked into the movie five minutes late and I sat down and I started watching the movie and I was like, ‘Ah, man, everyone’s really sad in this theater. What happened?’ And I had no idea what happened in the first five minutes of the movie,” Ali said. “I completely missed it. I leave the theater and then I see again, another Xavier Woods story and I go ‘hey’, they’re all talking about the movie, and I go, ‘Yeah, did I miss anything in the first five minutes?’ And the entire locker room went quiet. And Xavier Woods looks up and he goes, ‘You missed the first five minutes?’ I go, ‘Yeah. What happened?’ He goes, ‘Oh, I’ll show you what happened.’”

As fans know that moment takes place before the snap in Avengers: Infinity War, and shows Hawkeye enjoying some time with his family. We then see what happens after his family fades out of existence, and that sets the course for his character throughout the rest of the movie. It’s a pretty big scene, and Woods decided to do one better than just telling him about it.

“And he goes onto grab other Superstars and he goes on to depict the opening scene,” Ali said. “No spoilers from me, but he goes in and depicts the opening scene of Avengers to me and I’m sobbing now and I go, ‘No way. How did I miss this?’

Can’t lie and say some video of this happening would be amazing to watch, as WWE superstars reenact that heartbreaking scene, but it seems they got that same feeling across according to Ali’s reaction, so kudos go to everyone who made it happen, especially Woods.

You can see Ali every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on SmackDown Live on the USA Network, and you can also catch him at Money In The Bank on the WWE Network Sunday, May 19th.