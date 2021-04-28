Andrade Facing a Former WWE Champion in First Post-WWE Match

✖

Former WWE NXT Champion Andrade was officially granted his release by the company back on March 21, and his first booking for his post-WWE career was announced this week. Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio told Super Luchas that he'll be facing "El Idolo" on July 31 in McAllen, Texas for the Nacion Lucha Libre promotion. Andrade then uploaded the poster with himself and Patron to his Instagram story.

"For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time — Andrade against Alberto del Rio. I don't think we have ever seen a poster of such magnitude featuring two Mexican stars in Texas," Del Rio said (translated to English).

Prior to that, Del Rio has a court date set for May 3 regarding the aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault charges following an incident with a woman in San Antonio last year.

Andrade explained in a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online why he chose to leave.

"When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre," he explained (h/t Fightful for translation). "Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, 'Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he's the champ.' Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn't need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, 'Why aren't they using you?' I didn't know what to say and didn't know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave],"