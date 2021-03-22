Andrade Released From WWE

✖

Andrade has been released from the WWE. According to a new announcement from the WWE, Andrade and the company have come to terms on his release. Their official statement regarding his release reads as such, "WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors." This release comes hot off the heels of recent reports that Andrade had not only asked for his release from the company, but had also been reportedly denied that request. The details of his release are still unknown as of this writing, however.

Earlier this month, reports of Andrade asking for his release had been floating around and fans had wondered if this was true considering "El Idolo" had not been seen active on WWE Television for quite a while. Confirming the reports himself later in the month, it seems now those talks have reached their conclusion as Andrade is now moving on

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

Confirming the earlier reports of his asking for release with fans on Twitter back on March 18th, Andrade had the following statement, "The rumors are true and I don't know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days." This was followed up a few hours before WWE Fastlane where Andrade had announced that he had "Good news!!!!" Fans had wondered whether this could be referring to the release talks, and that just might be the case:

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021

Andrade's release might not be surprising to some considering his lack of on-screen time in recent months, but this was also a far cry for how he performed last year. There might have been issues as to whether or not he'd be able to fit right back into Monday Night Raw, but regardless of whether or not this was the case Andrade will be moving on.

