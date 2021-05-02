Andrade Challenges AEW's Kenny Omega for AAA Mega Championship

✖

Former WWE Superstar Andrade made a surprise appearance at the end of AAA's Rey de Reyes event this weekend. The former NXT and United States Champion popped up via a video message and called out AEW's Kenny Omega to a match for the Lucha Libre AAA Mega Championship at the company's biggest annual event, Triplemania XXIX. There's no word yet on when this year's Triplemania will take place.

The Mega title is one of the three world championships Omega currently holds and his reign recently eclipsed 550 days, but he doesn't defend the title nearly as often as other world championships. His last defense came against Laredo Kid back at Triplemania XXVIII in December.

Andrade was granted his release from WWE back in March, and unlike most other wrestlers he doesn't have to wait a full 90 days for a "No Compete" clause in his contract to expire. He's since gone into detail in interviews about why he wanted to leave WWE.

"When the pandemic started, they put me with Drew McIntyre," he explained to Lucha Libre Online. "Drew was great with me and behaved well with me in NXT and on the main roster. We had the matches and a producer came to me and said, 'Make sure Drew looks like a monster, because he's the champ.' Drew came to me and told me to wrestle how I know to wrestle, saying that he doesn't need me to make him look good, but to wrestle how I wrestle best. A lot of people treated me well, Drew too and Randy Orton. [Randy] would ask me, 'Why aren't they using you?' I didn't know what to say and didn't know what was going on. After that, I made the decision [to leave]."

On top of his match with Omega and his arrival in AAA, Andrade also confirmed this week that he'll be facing former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio in the Nacion Lucha Libre promotion on July 31.

What do you think of a future Omega vs. Andrade match? Could this open the door for "El Idolo" to arrive in AEW? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!