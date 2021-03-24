Andrade Explained to Former WWE Star Why He Wanted His WWE Release

✖

WWE broke the news on Sunday night that it had granted Andrade his release from his WWE contract, making him a free agent. The news came weeks after reports of "El Idolo" requesting his release (and WWE reportedly rejecting it initially) popped up online and just a few days after the former NXT Champion confirmed the rumors on his Twitter account. Andrade has yet to open up publicly about why he wanted out (or why WWE relented and gave him his release), but former WWE star Epico (Orlando Colon) shed some light on the situation while on the UnSKripted podcast this week.

"I've been talking to him. I saw him in Orlando two weeks ago and he was like "they are not doing anything with me and it's not a matter of the money but me following my dreams," he said [h/t Sportskeeda]. "I hate sitting at catering every week. It's pretty toxic when you look at it that way. You've got the best performers in the world over there. Just look at the locker room."

The trio of Andrade, Zelina Vega and Angel Garza were a cornerstone of Monday Night Raw during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but the former US Champ eventually found himself wallowing in obscurity. He went undrafted in the 2020 WWE Draft, then wound up getting attacked by Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss on an episode of Raw in late October. Vega was released a month later, and Andrade never appeared on WWE TV again.

But based on his activity on Twitter, he seems to be enjoying his freedom.

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

Happy live, happy wife!!! Y no estoy triste!! Súper feliz. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RPVLoCNoLx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

