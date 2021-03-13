WWE Reportedly Denied Andrade's Release Request

✖

Yesterday news broke that WWE superstar Andrade had requested his release from WWE on Monday, which came after not being featured on WWE television since October of 2020 after a brawl with The Fiend. Now F4WOnline is reporting that WWE denied that request, so it seems there are still plans for Andrade in the company moving forward or WWE just doesn't want to let him go to a rival company. Andrade nor WWE have officially commented on any of this, but if they do we'll keep you updated. If Andrade is staying with WWE for the time being, hopefully, we'll actually see him back in the ring sooner than later.

There have been previous rumors regarding a team-up with real-life fiance Charlotte Flair, though when she returned to action after some time away she returned on her own and without Andrade, so that never came to fruition. Granted, that could still happen, but right now Charlotte is in the middle of a title feud with Asuka, so we're not sure how they would get Andrade in the mix.

A previous social media post of Andrade's had some thinking he might be headed to NXT, as he posted an image of himself with the NXT Championship. Andrade had a great run in NXT, and returning to the black and gold brand has done wonders for stars like Finn Balor and Ember Moon, so it might be a great move, though so far nothing has happened on that front either.

At one point Andrade became a more permanent fixture on Monday Night Raw, as he was one of the stars Paul Heyman, who was then executive director of Raw, was attempting to push. Once Heyman was removed from that role that was no longer the case, and Heyman would move over to SmackDown to work with Roman Reigns shortly after.

Andrade can't just pick up where he left off either, as his former manager Zelina Vega is no longer with the company. Hopefully, Andrade can build some momentum whenever he does return because he's certainly got the talent to make it happen.

