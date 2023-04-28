WWE WrestleMania 41 Location Possibly Revealed

WWE wastes no time when it comes to planning its marquee event. April's WWE WrestleMania 39 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California was locked in all the way back in 2019, as La La Land was scheduled to host the Grandest Stage of Them All in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic restructured WWE's schedule. Even without unforeseen world events impacting the WWE WrestleMania schedule, WWE still locks in major cities years in advance, as next year's WWE WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia was confirmed back in Summer 2022. With this summer season rapidly approaching, WWE is following the same preparation schedule as last year as it is already reportedly eyeing locations for 2025's edition of WWE WrestleMania.

According to Patrick Kessler, a KFAN sports reporter and local CBS News personality in Minneapolis, Minneapolis is reportedly a finalist city for WWE WrestleMania 41. If this comes to fruition, it would represent the first time that WWE has held a WrestleMania in the city of Minneapolis. As for specific location, WWE will likely look to the US Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Vikings, which has a capacity of 73,000.

Considering WWE WrestleMania XL is still almost a full year away, there is no telling what matches could be in the cards for Minneapolis's possible WrestleMania. That said, it is worth noting that Minneapolis is Brock Lesnar's hometown. The Beast Incarnate has teased retiring numerous times over the past couple of years and even was said to have quietly hung up his boots following WWE WrestleMania 36 before ultimately returning in Summer 2021. If Lesnar is seriously considering ending his professional wrestling career, there are fewer storybook endings than having his final match in his hometown's first-ever WrestleMania.

