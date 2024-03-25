Update on Potential WrestleMania 41 Location

WWE has yet to announce the official location of WrestleMania 41. However, the state of Minnesota is operating under the belief that they will host next year's two-day event in Minneapolis according to a report from Fightful Select.

In the spring of 2023 a leak revealed that Minnesota was the frontrunner to host WrestleMania 41. The city has never hosted the event despite the state's rich professional wrestling history. At a recent House of Representatives hearing on March 6, HF 3934 which discusses Minnesota's sports and events grant took the floor. During the discussion, an unnamed event was brought up with the financial impact "second only to the Super Bowl." Legislators approved the new multiplatform campaign aimed at attracting visitors to Minnesota. Star of the North is a hefty $22 million marketing campaign that will be spread across two years.

At a recent event announcing the state's new tourism campaign, Governor Tim Walz made it clear that Minnesota is the place to be no matter if it's for wrestling, gymnastics, or hockey. "This is the place to be. Those are the things we need to be doing. So, for all of you attracting folks here, attracting conventions. Whether it's coming up with the USA Gymnastic Trials or the US Junior Hockey Championships," Walz points to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. "And we're not going to forget WrestleMania and things like that," (crowd laughs). "You know, when they told me that, I'm like, 'oh,' but want to know best about this?" he points to the crowd. "That thing is a $20 million dollar impact in the local economy. It's big."

Lt. Gov. Flanagan added, "No one is more excited about WrestleMania than me. It is a great example of the variety of opportunities here in Minnesota. And as your governor said, we are humble people, but now it's time to brag."

If WrestleMania 41 indeed takes place in Minneapolis, it's likely that the announcement will come before this year's event in Philadelphia is completed. The event would likely be held at the U.S. Bank Stadium which has a capacity of about 73,000. That's on par with WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles which has a capacity of about 70,000 (100,000 for major events), and WrestleMania 38 at the AT&T Stadium which boasts about 80,000. This year's WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field holds significantly less with only 67,594.

What do you make of WrestleMania taking place in Minneapolis? Let us know in the comments!