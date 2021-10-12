Bad Bunny Admits He’s Watched His WrestleMania 37 Match 100 Times

Grammy-award-winning rapper Bad Bunny made a number of appearances on WWE TV in early 2021 and wound up stealing the show at WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Damian Priest to beat The Miz & John Morrison. Bunny received widespread praise for his in-ring performance, especially when he nailed a Canadian Destroyer outside the ring before scoring the pin. The former 24/7 Champion spoke with Allure this week and talked about how much he loved that moment.

“It was like I died and went to heaven,” Bunny said. “I’ve never sat to watch a recording of one of my concerts. Never. But my wrestling fight — I’ve watched it a hundred times. For like a week, I would go to bed watching it.”

Bunny spent three months training for the match, though his tag partner Priest was under just as much pressure. Priest is now the United States Champion, but at the time he had just made the jump to the main roster and needed to make a great impression.

“I can put in all the work I want, but obviously I also need the company to believe in me and have my back. A lot of people were honest with me and they told me ‘listen, you can’t blow this because if you do, you’re done’. All I said was you’re giving me the opportunity, I’m going to do everything to my abilities to knock this out of the park,” Priest told Sporting News Australia back in May. “I knew I had put in the work, so give me the opportunity and I will do my end. It goes both ways, and I think we both delivered so we brought our audience a product worthy of them being entertained and being happy to watch.”

WWE then released a clip the following day of Triple H congratulating Bunny on his performance before he rode off to begin his world tour. Do you think he’ll ever compete in WWE again, or was this a one-time thing? Let us know down in the comments!

