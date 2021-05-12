Damian Priest Says His Job Was on the Line With the Bad Bunny WrestleMania 37 Angle

✖

Bad Bunny's in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 turned out to be an unexpected highlight of WWE's biggest annual event last month. The bout saw the Grammy-award winner hit a flurry of jaw-dropping moves throughout his tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison, and even picked up the victory for himself and Damian Priest. Priest was brought up to Raw as part of the angle but, while he showed plenty of promise in NXT, "The Archer of Infamy" confirmed this week that the success of the angle would determine the future of his WWE career.

"I can put in all the work I want, but obviously I also need the company to believe in me and have my back. A lot of people were honest with me and they told me 'listen, you can't blow this because if you do, you're done'. All I said was you're giving me the opportunity, I'm going to do everything to my abilities to knock this out of the park," Priest told Sporting News Australia. "I knew I had put in the work, so give me the opportunity and I will do my end. It goes both ways, and I think we both delivered so we brought our audience a product worthy of them being entertained and being happy to watch."

Priest also talked about the challenge of jumping from NXT to Raw.

"The hardest thing is being the new kid in school and that change of the unexpected and starting all over," he said. "NXT is a big deal and I remember joining NXT and feeling those nerves and wanting to be accepted. Not just on TV, but in the locker room and by the producers and by everyone. I wanted to belong, and then of course you want to put on the performances and whatnot.

"Basically I had to do that all over again on Raw, and Raw is even bigger. There's a lot more people watching, so the nerves are higher up there. There's so many hands in the pot, explaining things to you — which way to go and what to do," he continued. "It was a lot to take in at first, and the transition was the hardest part. Although it's the same company, it's a different brand."

Priest will face The Miz in a Lumberjack Match at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view this Sunday.