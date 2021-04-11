WWE Fans Stunned by Bad Bunny's Stellar WrestleMania 37 Performance

WWE fans were stunned by Bad Bunny's performance during his match at WrestleMania 37! Celebrity roles and matches have become the norm for the WWE during the WrestleMania season, but it has been a much different case for Bad Bunny. Ever since he performed during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year, Bad Bunny had been a consistent part of the WWE Monday Night Raw programming pretty much every week since. This all built up to a match against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 together with Damien Priest.

There were reports that Bad Bunny had been studying hard and practicing for the last few months for his big match at WrestleMania, but WWE fans were stunned to see just how much he had been training for the match as he pulled off some big moves. But it wasn't just that either as Bad Bunny had made sure to make even the smallest moves count.

The WWE Universe had been impressed with this as well, and it seems like they have responded with nothing but praise for Bad Bunny's match. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 37 match and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!