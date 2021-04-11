WWE Fans Stunned by Bad Bunny's Stellar WrestleMania 37 Performance
WWE fans were stunned by Bad Bunny's performance during his match at WrestleMania 37! Celebrity roles and matches have become the norm for the WWE during the WrestleMania season, but it has been a much different case for Bad Bunny. Ever since he performed during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year, Bad Bunny had been a consistent part of the WWE Monday Night Raw programming pretty much every week since. This all built up to a match against The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 together with Damien Priest.
There were reports that Bad Bunny had been studying hard and practicing for the last few months for his big match at WrestleMania, but WWE fans were stunned to see just how much he had been training for the match as he pulled off some big moves. But it wasn't just that either as Bad Bunny had made sure to make even the smallest moves count.
The duo of @sanbenito & @ArcherOfInfamy is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 against @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison!
Stream #WrestleMania on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/iUbXF3sOWK— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
The WWE Universe had been impressed with this as well, and it seems like they have responded with nothing but praise for Bad Bunny's match. Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 37 match and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!
From One Stellar Performer to Another!
Put Bad Bunny in the Hall of Fame— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 11, 2021
What a Match!
Idc what anyone says I love all of this for Bad Bunny he got a huge pop as well amazing entrance!!#WrestleManiaApril 11, 2021
Let's Get That Bad Bunny DLC!
Bad Bunny should be a pre-order bonus DLC. I wouldn’t ask for anything else.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lw6Fy9Sn3k— ❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ (@TheHybridEnigma) April 11, 2021
Did You Hear the Pop?
I want all those rude ass fans who said “nobody knows Bad Bunny” to apologize. Everybody is chanting his name and he got one of the biggest pops of the night. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/anxmWhCdBw— Shaakira Iman Lindsey (@ShaakiraIman) April 11, 2021
He Trained and Delivered!
I'm impressed with Bad Bunny at #WrestleMania. you can tell he trained hard to deliver respect to the product and to not look like the common celebrity in a pro wrestling match. But we know Hollywood always wins at Mania pic.twitter.com/pVawn7yABk— Eric Willoughby (@willouej) April 11, 2021
Uh Oh
Bad Bunny record label watching this match: #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/2k8jwYbe4D— humadawha (@humadawha) April 11, 2021
The Time of His Life
You can tell Bad Bunny is having the time of his life here. What an entrance.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fv9QcpSRfo— Cʀᴀғᴛ (@ClaymoreSZN) April 11, 2021
He Really Isn't Protected...
They're actually NOT protecting the celebrity in this match! Not bad!
Bad Bunny ... is impressive!!! #WrestleMania— Christian Maracle (@MaracleMan) April 11, 2021
It's Unexpected!
Bad Bunny is doing good and I wasn’t expecting it tbh #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ChZi2rz63e— N. (@worshiprollins) April 11, 2021
"Better Than Half of the Roster"
BAD BUNNY IS SOO GOOD WTF Y IS HE BETTER THEN HALF OF THE ROSTER💀 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ddn89wo4n0— 𝓖𝓵𝓸𝔀𝓔𝓢𝓣𝓑𝓵𝓾𝓹𝓻𝓷𝓽 😌 (@BluprntGlow_EST) April 11, 2021
"Respect to the King"
You can tell Bad Bunny has been putting in that work. Respect to the king. #WrestleMania— odalis🐘 (@bayleysodie) April 11, 2021