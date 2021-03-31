Batista Blasts WWE for Recent Booking Decision

✖

This week's Monday NIght Raw saw Bobby Lashley and MVP kick Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of The Hurt Business after the pair failed to take out Drew McIntyre in a handicap match the week prior. This prompted Lashley to set a bounty on McIntyre's head, saying whichever wrestler incapacitated him would receive a WWE Championship match. Benjamin and Cedric didn't take the insult well, leading a match between Lashley and the veteran Benjamin that saw the champ come out on top.

The group was founded in May 2020 and was considered by many fans to be one of the highlights of Monday Night Raw throughout the Pandemic Era. As a result the decision to suddenly break up the faction was met with outrage, which only increased when King Corbin arrived at the end of the show to be Lashley's new hired muscle in attacking McIntyre.

You can count former WWE Champion Batista (Dave Bautista) among those who aren't happy with the decision.

Let’s try this again! WHO in their right mind would break up the #HurtBusiness already? Answer: NO ONE!!! 🤷🏻‍♂️ #SMFH #BadForBusiness — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 31, 2021

It's also worth noting MVP took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to clarify that Corbin was not being added to The Hurt Business and that the faction still exists.

Baron Corbin is NOT, I repeat NOT in The Hurt Business. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business. We are always looking for talented applicants. Have the day you deserve. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

Batista was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as a member of the Class of 2020. Unfortunately, "The Animal" had to pull out of the ceremony.

"To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year," he announced on social media back on March 23. "By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I'll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible."

How do you feel about WWE's decision regarding The Hurt Business? Let us know in the comments below!