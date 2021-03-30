WWE Raw: The Hurt Business Breaks Up as Bobby Lashley Kicks Out Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander

✖

Bobby Lashley has kicked Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander out of the Hurt Business on WWE Monday Night Raw! The Hurt Business was one of the pillars during the pandemic era for Monday Night Raw as Bobby Lashley, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander all found success with one another by teaming up and forming a tough faction. But after Lashley was able to secure his very first WWE Championship, things started to change for this group as it was clear that Lashley and MVP were distancing themselves from Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in past weeks.

This came to a head with the newest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw as it opened with MVP and Bobby Lashley angry over the fact that Benjamin and Alexander were unable to keep Drew McIntyre out of WrestleMania 37. Angry over their handicap match loss, Lashley exploded and completely wrecked Benjamin and Alexander while declaring they have been kicked out of the Hurt Business.

While this does not immediately seem like the end of the Hurt Business as an overall package for Lashley and MVP moving forward, it's clear that they work as a group is now over as even Benjamin and Alexander have already gone their separate ways as the both of them want solo matches against Lashley rather than try and work as a tag team like the former Raw Tag Team Champions they once were.

The writing was on the wall for this break up ever since it was revealed that Lashley got a whole new entrance package for his championship run, and there was no sign of Benjamin or Alexander in sight. When they had lost their Tag Team Championships, Lashley started to put out a bounty on McIntyre for anyone in the locker room to take advantage of, and Benjamin and Alexander lost a handicap match against McIntyre after that, it was really only a matter of time before it was made official.

It seems that the time is now as the Hurt Business will not be going into WrestleMania 37 as a team. But what do you think? How did you like their run as a faction during the pandemic? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!