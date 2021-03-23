Batista Announces He Won’t Be Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame This Year

✖

Batista has announced he won't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kicking in last Spring, the regular plans for WWE's usual Hall of Fame ceremony were unfortunately delayed. To make up for this, WWE had announced that both the 2020 and 2021 classes of Hall of Fame inductees would be celebrating their induction during this year's ceremony that will be streaming on Peacock on April 6th. But unfortunately, Dave Bautista has revealed that he will not be one of the 2020 members inducted this year.

Officially announced as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class last year, Bautista took to Twitter to announced to fans that he will be missing the ceremony due to a previous obligation and has spoken with the WWE about celebrating his position in a future ceremony. His statement reads as such, "To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser."

Dave Bautista was part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class of inductees that included the likes of The New World Order (Hollywood Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), JBL, The British Bulldog, Jushin "Thunder" Liger and The Bella Twins. As for the current class of 2021, the confirmed additions to the Hall of Fame include Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff.

Batista's removal from the Hall of Fame class was previously reported on early in the week, but neither Bautista himself nor the WWE had revealed an official statement on the matter. But now Bautista has confirmed he will officially join the Hall of Fame in a later year when everyone's schedules line up more.

