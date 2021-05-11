Bayley Takes Shots at Eva Marie Over Her Super Role Model Promo on WWE Raw

✖

Eva Marie has only been back on WWE television for eight days, but she's already getting into Twitter fights with her fellow wrestlers. Marie's latest promo on Monday Night Raw talked about her being a "super role model," which instantly got a reaction from "The Role Model" Bayley. The former SmackDown Women's Champion retweeted the initial video and wrote, "This is why I hate you idiots." She then directly retweeted Marie by calling her "super dumb." This prompted a response from "All Red Everything."

Trending...again! The @wwe universe has spoken , I am their #SuperRoleModel . They are ready for the #EVALution . Thank you so much , you all inspire me! @WWEIndia @wweespanol pic.twitter.com/Ld1imIr8Ww — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) May 11, 2021

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that, while Marie was incredibly controversial and disliked by a vocal portion of WWE fans during her previous run, the plan is to push her as a babyface.

"The idea is she's a supermodel who's worked hard to become a supermodel and somehow yeah the idea is she's a celebrity who wants to help other people," Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk). "So she is a babyface, it is weird. It's actually, if you think about it, a couple of years ago, and right down to the 'Eva-lution', you remember the Emma-lution? I mean this is basically the Emma character that they teased for like whatever it was, six months, and then one week after she debuts they drop the whole thing because they feel like she can't pull it off, after months. Although Emma was a heel. But it's very similar to that character that they were doing with Emma years ago."

