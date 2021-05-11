WWE: Seven Eva Marie Matches We Want to See

Eva Marie is making her way back to the WWE, and announced her return to the company on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw. As one of the most divisive members of the women's division roster during her first run, Eva Marie began to steer into this negative reception to become one of the most compelling competitors of that time. Originally being suspended back in 2016 before confirming that she was no longer a part of the WWE over a year later, Eva Marie has been one of the WWE Superstars many fans were clamoring to see come back. Marie had made her desire to get back to the WWE well known as well in the years since, and beginning last Fall reports started popping up about her appearing in Orlando to potentially show up in the WWE Thunderdome. WWE had not confirmed any of these reports, but Marie's first promo confirmed she was coming to the Red Brand. It's an exciting prospect for sure as it not only opens up all sorts of possibilities with WWE superstars on Monday Night Raw, but eventually Friday Night SmackDown as well. So with that in mind, here are a few Eva Marie matches we would like to see in action someday! But what do you think? Who do you want to see Eva Marie take on now that she's returned to the WWE? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!

Bianca Belair (Photo: WWE) It stands to reason that Eva Marie would immediately try and take on the top of the food chain on whatever actual show she's on based on her past and name recognition with the wider WWE audience alone, so one of her first real feuds out of the gate on the SmackDown side would be fun with Bianca Belair. With Belair being one of the main faces of this new generation of the women's division, and Marie representing a bygone era, the story sort of writes itself. It would also put many of the older criticisms of Marie's in-ring style to bed with Belair as the opponent to keep up with.

Rhea Ripley (Photo: WWE) On the other side of the coin is the other face of the new women's division generation, Rhea Ripley. As the current top of the division at Monday Night Raw, she would also serve as a great foil to the returning veteran. In the same way Belair would challenge Marie in a much different way than we had seen through Marie's last run on WWE television, Ripley would also serve as a great start to laying out what kind of new direction Eva Marie's "Eva-lution" story is going to go in.

Charlotte (Photo: WWE) There's a good chance that Charlotte might be at the top of the Raw women's division, and whether or not she actually is, Charlotte would be the perfect introductory feud when Eva Marie should come to the Monday Night Raw brand. Charlotte's new forceful queen like role would pair well with Marie's "Eva-lution," and then it'd be the kind of feud between heels where you're rooting for one out of little less spite. It's natural that their goals would clash at some point in the long run anyway, so why not try it first?

Carmella (Photo: WWE) In the same way that Charlotte would serve as a great first Raw return outing whether she has the championship or not, Carmella is that for SmackDown. Strangely enough, Carmella's newest persona is kind of in the same vein as Eva Marie's too. It might be fun to see the same kind of character bounce off of one another just to see how the smaller nuances between the two stand out. It's also the kind of feud where a title doesn't need to be involved, so it would serve as a pretty good B plot.

Alexa Bliss (Photo: WWE) Alexa Bliss is in an exciting new stage. It's unclear after her time with The Fiend and Randy Orton as to whether or not she will actually turn her attention to the women's division now that she's essentially freed from both, but if she does, Eva Marie would be a pretty hilarious foil. Marie's new grounded, but still kinda Diva looking persona would be tested in all kinds of fun new ways against Bliss. It might be too early for that kind of take down of the Eva Marie character, but it would definitely be fun down the line.

Sasha Banks (Photo: Twitter/@WrestleCritic) Speaking of someone who would be an excellent opponent much later down the line following a draft or shake up, Sasha Banks would be a perfect opponent for Eva Marie. The two of them have an adjacent history, but it's a completely different realm from back then. Sasha Banks has become a totally transformed kind of performer, and it'd be interesting to see how the Eva Marie of today stacks against it. It'd be an ultimate kind of challenge, but it's one that would be best served at a much later date (assuming Eva Marie sticks around and it all works out).