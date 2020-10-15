Bayley Named No. 1 on PWI's Women's 100 Rankings for 2020

✖

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released a preview for its annual PWI Women's 100 issue this week, in which it ranks the top 100 women in the professional wrestling world for 2020. This year's list has reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at No. 1, giving "The Role Model" the top spot over fellow Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The rest of the top 10 was comprised of Lynch, Asuka, Flair, Banks, AEW's Hikaru Shida, Tessa Blanchard, Riho, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and Stardom's Mayu Iwatani. The PWI 500 list charting the male wrestlers was released back in August, with Jon Moxley taking the top spot.

This week saw Bayley's latest reign as SmackDown Women's Champion officially surpass a full calendar year. Throughout 2020 she's been a consistent highlight of WWE television, especially when she and Banks captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships (again) and began defending them on all three shows.

Now if only I got the cover all to myself!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The Bayley-bration, 500 days of Bayley, the year of the Bayley, it just keeps getting better 😏 https://t.co/Dpjvryrm0O — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 15, 2020

However, as many fans had anticipated, Bayley eventually turned on Banks after the two were unable to regain their tag titles.

"Sasha I know that you're watching. Do you think that I'm some sort of idiot. That I didn't know you all these years and I didn't know what you were thinking all along. Who knows you better than me. Nobody. You were waiting for your chance," Bayley said in her first promo after the attack.

"You pretend to be my best friend, but all along you were using me, and do you know how I know that, because I was using you," Bayley said. "I never cared about you, and I damn sure didn't care about our friendship. I used you every step of the way, and because of you I became Bayley Dos traps, and thanks to you I am the longest reigning Women's Champion. After last week, you are completely useless to me."

The two former best friends are now gearing up for a Hell in a Cell Match at the upcoming Oct. 25 pay-per-view. Here's the full card for Hell in a Cell (so far):