AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Ranks No. 1 on the 2020 PWI 500 List

✖

Pro Wrestling Illustrated previewed its annual PWI 500 rankings on Wednesday, naming the top 500 professional wrestlers in the business for the 30th year in a row. The magazine confirmed that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley placed No. 1 on this year's list, making him the first AEW star to grab the No. 1 spot. The past decade's No. 1 wrestlers include Seth Rollins (twice), Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, CM Punk, The Miz and AJ Styles.

The Top 10 on this year's list consisted of Moxley, Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Drew McIntyre, Tetsuya Naito, Okada, Cody Rhodes, Rollins, Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles. Moxley currently reigns as the AEW World Champion for All Elite Wrestling and the IWGP United States Champion for New Japan.

Since the cover is already making its way around online, no point in waiting any longer: Congratulations to @AEWrestling's @JonMoxley on being the #1 ranked wrestler in this year’s PWI 500! Preorder your print copy now at https://t.co/EuUXs75XJB pic.twitter.com/O0JrkyvJ6U — PWI (@OfficialPWI) August 27, 2020

While Moxley hasn't commented on the honor, his home promotion congratulated him on the honor.

Moxley captured AEW's top title back at the Revolution pay-per-view in February by defeating Jericho. Since then he's successfully defended against Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Brian Cage and Darby Allin. He'll face MJF at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5, and signed the contract for the match on this week's Dynamite.

Check out the lineup for All Out (as of now) below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer vs. Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. TBA

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.