AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Ranks No. 1 on the 2020 PWI 500 List

By Connor Casey

Pro Wrestling Illustrated previewed its annual PWI 500 rankings on Wednesday, naming the top 500 professional wrestlers in the business for the 30th year in a row. The magazine confirmed that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley placed No. 1 on this year's list, making him the first AEW star to grab the No. 1 spot. The past decade's No. 1 wrestlers include Seth Rollins (twice), Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, CM Punk, The Miz and AJ Styles.

The Top 10 on this year's list consisted of Moxley, Adam Cole, Chris Jericho, Drew McIntyre, Tetsuya Naito, Okada, Cody Rhodes, Rollins, Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles. Moxley currently reigns as the AEW World Champion for All Elite Wrestling and the IWGP United States Champion for New Japan.

While Moxley hasn't commented on the honor, his home promotion congratulated him on the honor.

Moxley captured AEW's top title back at the Revolution pay-per-view in February by defeating Jericho. Since then he's successfully defended against Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Brian Cage and Darby Allin. He'll face MJF at the All Out pay-per-view on Sept. 5, and signed the contract for the match on this week's Dynamite.

Check out the lineup for All Out (as of now) below:

  • AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
  • AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR
  • AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
  • Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
  • Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer vs. Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks vs. Eddie Kingston vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. TBA

