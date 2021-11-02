Becky Lynch Opens the Door to Working With Seth Rollins on WWE TV Again

Back in 2019, the WWE decided to pair up the real-life couple of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch for their respective championship feuds with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. This led to a “Winner Take All” tag match at that year’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which the babyfaces won, only for Brock Lesnar to run down and cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins’ WWE Championship. From that point on the pair’s relationship stopped being brought up and the two haven’t interacted on WWE programming since.

Both have talked in interviews about why the initial angle burned them (and the fans) out so quickly. Lynch told Barnburner Radio back in August 2019, “The way I look at it is, oh my god, if I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that. And if you know we’re in a relationship, then you know. If you know, you know. But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn’t know and I think that was a little off-putting. Because people, they don’t want to see ‘The Man’ needing a man. They don’t want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we’re two powerful entities on our own. And fighting side-by-side like, ‘Ok, I’ve got your back, you’ve got my back, let’s do this. Let’s beat the bejesus out of these people,’ that’s cool.

“When it’s all about our freaking relationship and that’s forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, ‘We get it! We don’t need to be told, shut the hell up!’ Sometimes I think over-explain things where it’s just like, let’s let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that’s their opinion,” she added. “And let’s go with that.”

However, in a new interview with WrestlingAC prior to her match at Crown Jewel, Lynch seemingly reopened the idea for the pair to work together. Both “The Man” and Rollins are back on Raw together working as heels (and they share a bombastic fashion sense).

When asked if Lynch would like to team with Rollins to face Edge and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Lynch said (h/t Wrestling Inc), “I mean, I am down for it but I don’t fancy their chances if they want to come at us. I think I’ll beat her. If ever she wants to come back, I’ll beat her.” Is that mixed tag team match something you’d like to see? Let us know down in the comments!